The Best Shows and Movies to Binge on Newly-Launched HBO Max

We never thought we’d say this, but: we need another streaming service. Coronavirus quarantine has us all strapped to our couches, desperate for more entertainment. Enter HBO Max, the newest streamer on the interwebs. While the $15 a month price tag is slightly steeper than its streaming competitors, its back catalog of TV shows and movies just might make it worth your hard-earned dollars (or stimulus check leftovers).

A laundry list of original content is coming to HBO Max throughout the year, but right now, we’re focusing on the best shows and movies available immediately to stream on the platform. Some you’ll recognize from your past and others you may have missed out on when they were hot the first time around. Either way, your days of streaming boredom are over, at least for now…

1/10 'Friends' The hit sitcom about your favorite privileged white people with an impossibly expensive apartment in New York is now available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max; the much-anticipated reunion show, however, is on hold because of coronavirus.

2/10 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' The vehicle that catapulted Will Smith to superstardom is still as hilarious today as it was when it debuted in 1990. The wacky dancing alone is worth the watch.



3/10 'Batman' Movies Batman fans can get their fix through multiple films from the franchise. From Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman to the masterfully acted Batman Returns starring Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Michelle Pfeiffer to the less popular (but still totally watchable) Batman & Robin to Halle Berry’s Catwoman to animated DC Batman films, HBO Max has your bat-themed entertainment covered.

4/10 'Looney Tunes' These timeless cartoons will have your inner child laughing through 31 seasons of hijinks with iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety.



5/10 'The Big Bang Theory' Quantum physicists, best friends, and roommates Leonard and Sheldon awkwardly navigate through social and romantic situations in this Emmy award-winning 12-season sitcom.

6/10 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' The best chef in modern history may be gone, but through this series, his memory lives on as he takes viewers on culinary adventures all over the world, breaking down barriers between cultures along the way.



7/10 'Rick and Morty' Four seasons of Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty are streaming on HBO Max. Catch up on the life and times of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith as they explore different dimensions and planets in a flying car.

8/10 'Harry Potter' Franchise Satisfy your nostalgic urges for literary fantasy with all eight of the Harry Potter films. They're a CGI feast for the senses.



9/10 'The Lord of the Rings' Franchise There's no better time than quarantine to embark on an epic movie marathon with The Lord of the Rings franchise. The original trilogy and two of the Hobbit films are available now for your streaming pleasure.

10/10 Turner Classic Movies Film aficionados and history buffs will find plenty to keep them entertained on HBO Max with its Turner Classic Movies selections. Silent films, classic horror and sci-fi flicks, plus old-timey musicals starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers fill out the streamer's diverse catalog.

