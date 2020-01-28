‘Bad Boys For Life’ Writer to Resurrect Third Installment of Another Seemingly Dead Franchise (That Narrows It Down, Right?)

With Bad Boys For Life is cleaning up in theaters this weekend with a surprising $70+ million debut, the time seems right to resurrect another seemingly dormant franchise with a third installment: National Treasure 3. As it turns out, Bad Boys For Life co-writer Chris Bremner has been tapped to write the script for the long-overdue sequel. For those who are unaware, the National Treasure franchise follows a historian and amateur cryptologist who also happens to be a treasure hunter.

Whereas the first film saw an unlikely group of misfits attempting to steal the Declaration of Independence (because it has a treasure map on it), the 2008 sequel saw them attempting to uncover the mythical Book of Secrets in order to clear their family name. With National Treasure 3 now officially in the works, the question remains: what will be the McGuffin be this time around? While we wait for an answer on this front, here are 10 highly likely options for items that the National Treasure crew will try to steal this time around.

1/10 Baby Yoda Now that Baby Yoda has stolen the hearts of America, the time seems right for the crew to steal the little green guy himself. Apparently, Baby Yoda has a secret tattoo that is actually a treasure map to the location of the original versions of Star Wars.

2/10 Jon Voight’s Career With Jon Voight making an ass of himself on a consistent basis for the last decade, it seems natural for the crew to search for Voight’s career in National Treasure 3. Eventually, the crew is shocked to learn that the villain of the movie is the actor’s career itself due to his misplaced ideals.

3/10 The Snyder Cut Fans have demanded it, and National Treasure 3 will now provide it. In a surprising turn of events, the crew eventually learns that it never existed in the first place.

4/10 Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Ever since he announced his candidacy to run for president, Donald Trump has refused to release his tax returns – the only president in modern history not to do so before being elected. Now, it’s up to the team to penetrate Trump Tower in hopes of uncovering perhaps the greatest political mystery of our time.



5/10 Whatever Is on Page 47 of the President’s Secret Book Those who have seen National Treasure: Book of Secrets know that we never found out what’s on page 47. In the sequel, we’ll eventually find out what Ben Gates already knows – Area 51 exists and they’ll need to steal proof that aliens exist.

6/10 Rudy Giuliani’s Phone Despite being a supposed “expert” on cybersecurity, the team should make easy work of acquiring the secrets held on Rudy Giuliani‘s unencrypted cell phone. Unfortunately, they eventually learn that Giuliani has three different cell phones, none of which he knows how to use.

7/10 The Film Rights to 'Spider-Man' Considering how Disney wants to rule the world with a monopoly on all superhero movies, it seems that the film rights to Spider-Man could easily be the McGuffin for National Treasure 3. Behold, as the crew is able to successfully infiltrate Sony Pictures and kidnap Tom Rothman as leverage to bring the web head home to Disney.

8/10 American Democracy Itself With American democracy itself literally under fire every additional day that Donald Trump remains in the Oval Office, it’s a perfect time to have the National Treasure 3 cast attempt to give the power back to the people.



9/10 John Travolta’s Face With a reboot of the classic 1997 John Woo film Face/Off in the works, it seems fitting for the third film in the series to make John Travolta’s face the primary McGuffin. Witness as the crew attempts to steal the face of a past-his-prime John Travolta in this exciting action extravaganza that once again pits two '90s screen legends against one another.

10/10 The Pee Tape With Donald Trump’s infamous “pee tape” being held in a vault somewhere deep in Russia, it’s up to the gang to infiltrate the Russian government and steal it back in National Treasure 3. After all, nothing is more important than exposing Trump as a reverse R. Kelly who loves golden showers from random Russian hookers.

