This Week in Trailers: Ride or Die With the ‘Bad Boys’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Bad Boys for Life. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures

Bad Boys for Life

Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for their upcoming sequel Bad Boys for Life, featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back on screen as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The film will hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2020.

Just Mercy

In the first full-length trailer for the legal drama Just Mercy, an Ivy League lawyer, played by Michael B. Jordan, goes to Alabama and defends inmates currently sitting on death row. The film is set to open in theaters on Jan. 10, 2020.

Black Christmas

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the official trailer for Black Christmas, the latest remake of the classic slasher movie. The film will be released on Friday, Dec. 13.

Waves

A24 has released the official trailer for writer/director Trey Edward Shults’ upcoming drama Waves, starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Sterling K. Brown. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 1.

JoJo Rabbit

While the first trailer for star/director Taika Waititi‘s JoJo Rabbit was an interesting tone poem of sorts, the new trailer from Fox Searchlight gives a better idea of the heart and soul of the anti-Nazi film. The film is set to open on in theaters on Oct. 18.



