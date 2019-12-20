This Week in Trailers: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Looks Like Another Mindbender

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Tenet. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Tenet

Warner Bros. has dropped the official trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet, featuring star John David Washington. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount has released the new trailer for the anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick, featuring the return of Tom Cruise’s eponymous flying ace. Paramount Pictures has set a release date for June 26, 2020.

Downhill

Fox Searchlight has released the official trailer for directing duo Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s upcoming comedy-drama film Downhill, featuring lead stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a married couple who will undergo a huge conflict in their relationship after Ferrell’s character made a selfish decision. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 14.

The Woman in the Window

Twentieth Century Fox has released the official trailer for director Joe Wright’s film adaptation of The Woman in the Window, which is based on author A.J. Finn’s bestselling mystery-thriller novel of the same name. Starring Amy Adams as Anna Fox and Gary Oldman as Alistair Russell, the film is slated to hit the theaters on May 15, 2020.

Respect

MGM has released the first teaser for director Liesl Tommy’s forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic film Respect, giving us our first official look at Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as The Queen of Soul. Starring an award-winning ensemble cast also led by Forest Whitaker and Mary J. Blige, the film will be making its debuts in theaters on Oct. 9, 2020.

Come to Daddy

Elijah Wood is returning to the indie horror-comedy genre for the upcoming Come to Daddy at Saban Films, which has debuted its first trailer teasing a macabre and darkly hilarious family reunion. The horror-comedy is set to hit select theaters and video on demand on Feb. 7.



