RANKED! The Most Memorable Amy Adams Roles (Ahead of ‘The Woman in the Window’)

by Erica Rivera

Amy Adams is America’s new sweetheart. (Sorry, Julia Roberts.) But she’s more than just sweet; the Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress has proven herself as a heavyweight contender in film and on TV. Her acting chops, role versatility, and emotional range (not to mention her pin-up model beauty) have kept us captivated for two decades. This 45-year-old leading lady who trained as a ballerina and worked in musical theater before getting her big Hollywood break only gets better with age. Up next for Adams? A turn as Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic psychologist who spies on a neighboring family — and witnesses something horrifying — in The Woman in the Window. While we wait for the film’s debut, here are the most memorable roles from Adams’ illustrious career.

