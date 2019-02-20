RANKED! The Academy Awards For Style And Slobs On The Oscars Red Carpet

Photo: Paul Fenton / Contributor (Getty Images)

Being rich and famous isn’t synonymous with being fashionable. In fact, most celebrities these days pay stylists good money to make sure they don’t look like an idiot when they leave the house. However, the machine wasn’t always this well oiled and many, many celebs have embarrassed themselves with horrifying ensembles over the years. Thankfully, a few of these class acts decided to make their biggest fashion faux pas on the ultimate red carpet, the one at the Academy Awards. Join us as we revisit Oscar fashion’s best and most regrettable moments.

1/10 Rob Lowe - 1988 Academy Awards If you're thinking, "Wow, Rob Lowe is a little too confident in this stupidly shiny excuse for a suit," you're not alone. In fact, by the end of 1988, Lowe was involved in a threesome with an underage girl and another man that was caught on tape. And that probably happened because God herself saw this idiot at the Academy Awards and was like, "LOL. We have to put a stop to this." Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage (Getty Images)

2/10 Uma Thurman - 2004 Academy Awards Uma Thurman became an icon in the 2000s. Too bad that couldn't stop her from looking like Heidi with a meth problem at the 2004 Academy Awards. Honestly, it looks like Cinderella's sisters ripped her dress up and she walked on the red carpet anyways. Zero out of 10; would not wear again. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (Getty Images)

3/10 Sacha Baron Cohen - 2012 Academy Awards In 2012, the Academy Awards became so desperate for viewers they allowed gag machine Sacha Baron Cohen onto the red carpet dressed as the dictator persona for his then unreleased film. This resulted in him throwing the fake ashes of Kim Jong-il on Ryan Seacrest, a stunt that likely needed the authorization of 10 people who had never seen Borat. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP (Getty Images)

4/10 Lara Flynn Boyle - 2003 Academy Awards Lara Flynn Boyle confused the hell out of everyone when she showed up to the 2003 Academy Awards dressed as a ballerina. If you'd asked her, she would say it was a fashion risk that she had to take. But there's a story floating around Hollywood that the ballerina get-up was an eff you to a certain Jack Nicholson, who she caught cheating with a ballerina. Regardless of which version is true, this outfit still looks stupid. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)



5/10 Trey Parker and Matt Stone - 2000 Academy Awards The 2000s were a real journey for everyone. Even though the '90s were about taking majorly bizarre fashion risks (see Bon Jovi ), Trey Parker and Matt Stone , American creators of the animated series, South Park, were nominated in the category Best Original Song for their film: South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut. Anyways, we digress. Parker and Stone decided to dress in drag and drop acid before the show. This was the result and it will always be wonderful. Photo: Paul Fenton/Fotos International (Getty Images)

6/10 Dennis Rodman - 1997 Academy Awards Once upon a time in 1997, Dennis Rodman went to the Academy Awards with Vivica A. Fox , but he dressed as the Mad Hatter. The funniest thing about this is that no one remembers it even though he managed to be the ultimate eyesore. Photo: Vince Bucci / Staff (Getty Images)

7/10 Bjork - 2001 Academy Awards In 1991, Bjork famously dressed as a swan that laid eggs when nominated for Best Original Song for Lars Von Trier's "Dancer in the Dark." The move was honestly so weird we don't have any punchlines. She laid an egg on the red carpet and called it art! Insert confused emojis here. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

8/10 Jon Bon Jovi - 1991 Academy Awards In 1991, Jon Bon Jovi attended the Oscars with his wife Dorothea Hurley. Their theme was obviously "human bruise." From the flowing locks to the crushed velvet suit, everything about this look screams, "Never let me go to the Academy Awards again." Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage (Getty Images)



9/10 Demi Moore - 1989 Academy Awards Sometimes, you get so famous everyone just agrees with you. This "dress" Demi Moore wore to the 1989 Academy Awards is one of those situations. She apparently tried her hand at clothes designing and this was the result. Maybe if someone had told her "no" at some point, she could have avoided the nightmare looking like a bicycle messenger went to the Renaissance Fair. Photo: Jim Smeal/WireImage (Getty Images)

10/10 John Travolta - 2010 Academy Awards Stop for a second and imagine what John Travolta was thinking when he decided to wear jeans to the biggest awards show in the world. Not just jeans, but dad jeans. This is a case of "just say no," from the lace wig to the cowboy boots. This is the easiest way to discover someone should be banned not only from awards show, but life. Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Staff (Getty Images)

On fire: The Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Did we forget any fashion disasters you can’t get out of your head? Fill us in on your picks for the best of the worst Oscar looks!