Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Biggest Movie Upsets of the Year

4. 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

As the fourth attempt at trying to figure out what to do with the Terminator franchise after the brilliance of T2, Terminator: Dark Fate was a last-ditch effort to provide a worthwhile sequel. James Cameron’s return to form was glorious, and the film also heralded Linda Hamilton’s return to the franchise. With Deadpool’s Tim Miller directing, what could go wrong? A lot, apparently. According to Cameron, “The blood is still being scrubbed off of the walls” from the creative battles that he and Miller had.

The ironic thing about the eventual Dark Fate of the Terminator franchise is how it’s legitimately the best film since T2. Unfortunately, audiences had been duped twice in the past decade with substandard reboot-quels and failed to turn up for Dark Fate. With a worldwide haul of $255 million on a $196 million budget before marketing, Judgement Day is looking inevitable for the franchise itself.