Binge & Buy: Double the Smith With ‘Gemini Man’
1/10
'Gemini Man'
Will Smith stars in the nonstop action thrill-ride from Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee. Retired hit man (Smith) is forced on the run and finds himself hunted by his ultimate adversary -- a younger clone of himself.
Photo: Paramount Pictures
2/10
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'
The story of Disney’s most iconic villain continues in this sequel starring Angelina Jolie. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and new forces at play.
Photo: Walt Disney Pictures
3/10
'Mister America' (DVD)
A filmmaker follows Tim Heidecker during the final month of his campaign for district attorney. Heidecker’s motivations and controversial past begin to unravel his candidacy.
Photo: Magnolia Pictures
4/10
'The Fugitive Kind'
Four Oscar-winning actors—Marlon Brando, Anna Magnani, Joanne Woodward, and Maureen Stapleton—shine in this enthralling film, which also brings together the legendary talents of director Sidney Lumet and writer Tennessee Williams. A smoldering, snakeskin-jacketed Brando is Val Xavier, a drifter trying to go straight. He finds work and solace in a small-town variety store run by the married, sexually frustrated Lady Torrance (Magnani), who proves as much a temptation for Val as does local wild child Carol Cutrere (Woodward). Lumet captures the intense, fearless performances and Williams’s hot-blooded storytelling and social critique with his customary restraint, resulting in a drama of uncommon sophistication and craft.
Photo: United Artists
5/10
'Beverly Hills Cop' 3-Movie Collection
All three films together on Blu-ray for the first time, newly remastered from new 4K transfers. The heat is on in this fast-paced collection of action-packed comedies starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, the street-smart cop from Detroit.
Photo: Paramount Pictures
6/10
'The Great McGinty'
From Preston Sturges comes this classic comedy about an opportunist who turns corruption into a promising political career, but struggles to stay on top when he tries to go honest.
Photo: Paramount Pictures
7/10
'Disturbing the Peace' (New on Digital HD)
A small-town marshal (Guy Pearce), who hasn't carried a gun since he left the Texas Rangers after a tragic shooting, must pick up his gun again — this time to do battle with a gang of outlaw bikers that have invaded the town to pull off a brazen and violent heist.
Photo: Momentum Pictures
8/10
'Terminator: Dark Fate'
An enhanced super soldier teams up with battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and an unexpected ally (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to stop the deadliest Terminator yet. Humanity's fate hangs in the balance in this action-packed thrill ride.
Photo: Paramount Pictures
9/10
'Parasite'
Greed and class discrimination threaten the relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan in Bong Joon-ho's darkly hilarious modern fairy tale.
Photo: CJ Entertainment
10/10
'Pain and Glory'
An aging director reminisces about his life and past loves in this Oscar-nominated film from Pedro Almodóvar, starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.
Photo: Canal+
