Culture / Entertainment
documentaries

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Influential Documentaries of the Decade

by Erica Rivera

One of the reasons we watch movies is to be transformed. The best films put us in other people’s shoes and allow us to experience life from a new perspective. Documentaries are particularly powerful because the events we experience vicariously through the screen actually happened. Whether it’s a feature on growing up, going to war, taking a stand, or caring for others, documentaries teach and inspire us to be the best versions of ourselves. These 10 films from the 2010s were particularly influential. If you haven’t seen them yet, catch them now. And if you have, watch them again. They only become more impactful with repeat viewings.

Cover Photo: Hulu

More true stories: RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Documentaries of the Last 20 Years

Last year’s must-sees: The Best Streaming Documentaries of 2018

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.