The Best Streaming Documentaries of 2018

We are in what some are calling the “golden age of documentaries.” A big part of the reason is streaming sites which are taking the form out of the art house and opening up the non-fiction narrative to a broad audience that appreciates the form’s digestible format and nourishing content.

There were a lot of great documentaries this year, so we’ve narrowed it down to the ones you can enjoy while chilling at home. Here are Mandatory’s Best Streaming Documentaries of 2018.

1/11 'Minding the Gap' Director Bing Liu is cleaning up on the 2018 awards circuit for his heartfelt "skate drama" that will go down as Hoop Dreams of this generation. Minding the Gap is now streaming on Hulu. Photo: Hulu

2/11 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' Morgan Neville's critically-acclaimed tearjerker is a perfect getaway to remember a simpler, kinder time that gives us the blueprint to being better neighbors to each other. Won't You Be My Neighbor is now streaming on Amazon. Photo: Tremolo Productions

3/11 'RBG' Real-life superhero Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's origin story takes viewers down her trail-blazing path which will influence generations of women to come. RBG is now streaming on Hulu. Photo: Participant Media

4/11 'Andre The Giant' This Bill Simmons-produced flick sticks to the bio-doc script with a Wrestlemania lineup of legendary WWF greats telling tall tales about the sensitive man behind the wrestling giant. Andre the Giant is now streaming on HBO Go. Photo: HBO



5/11 'Shirkers' This charming, quirky movie mystery follows filmmaker Sandi Tan's 25-year journey to reclaim the lost film that was stolen from her by her mentor who turned out to be a "dream thief." Shirkers is now streaming on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

6/11 'Pixar Story' Famed cartoonist Ub Iwerks's (he created Mickey Mouse) granddaughter Leslie draws a compelling picture of how the visionary animation company was built and has remained at the top of its game. Pixar Story is now streaming on Netflix. Photo: Leslie Iwerks Productions

7/11 'They Will Love Me When I'm Dead' Oscar winning-documentarian Morgan Neville's meta look into the madcap making of Orson Welles' final film is actually better than the source material. They Will Love Me When I'm Dead is now streaming on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

8/11 'Filmworker' Filmworker shines a much-deserved spotlight on Stanley Kubrick's right-hand man. This touching, epic love story about selfless dedication to friendship and duty is now streaming on Netflix. Photo: Netflix



9/11 'Crime + Punishment' A stirring and disturbing doc that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a group of whistleblower cops in NYC as they fight back against illegal arrest quotas. Crime + Punishment is now streaming on Hulu. Photo: Hulu

10/11 'I Am Paul Walker' A moving look back at the late Fast and Furious star gives us a peek under the hood of a devoted dad who lived life to the fullest. I Am Paul Walker is now streaming on Amazon. Photo: Paramount

11/11 'Quincy' Director Rashida Jones' tribute to the musical icon (and her dad) feels more like a "greatest hits" package than a deep character profile but that doesn't make it any less interesting. Quincy is now streaming on Netflix. Photo: Netflix