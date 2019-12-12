Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Hilarious Comedy Movies of the Decade

'Horrible Bosses'

Usually a good comedy flick needs two main characters in order to be successful: the "funny wo/man" and the "straight wo/man." One character cracks the jokes and acts silly, while the other one constantly plays the voice of reason, making fun of the "dumb" one along the way. In Horrible Bosses, the audience gets hit with two "funny men" characters with talent and comedic timing like very few out there today. Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day feed off each other's moronically random acts of ridiculousness perfectly while Jason Bateman delivers snide remarks and side-eyes all their comments. Oh, and Jamie Foxx is also in it, playing a gangster named Motherfucker Jones. You can't get much better than that.