Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Hilarious Comedy Movies of the Decade
The last 10 years have been incredible for comedy movies. We’ve seen the emergence of tons of talented funny men and women all destined for stardom. Comedy is a tough gig for most, but these highly-trained idiot savants have seamlessly mastered the art of making us laugh like clowns master the art of creeping kids out at parties. So, we’ve created a list of the top 10 funny films that have come our way over the last 10 years. Enjoy!
'21 Jump Street'
Anyone call for an underachieving buddy cop reboot? Well, here it is, complete with a comedy lineup of shenanigans including dorky sexual confrontations, accidental drug use, 30-year-olds posing as high school kids, and Ice Cube playing a cop. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum have the physical chemistry of oil and water, but that just adds to the ridiculousness of this '80s remade fan favorite. Also, Rob Riggle, comedy's mercenary for hire, is terrific as usual. Seriously, the guy is in just about anything funny in the last 10 years.
'This Is the End'
With a comedy all-star lineup playing caricatures of themselves, this end-of-days comedy is laugh-till-you-cry funny. It feels more like a documentary of the actors' real lives than it does a scripted comedy. The second half of the movie takes a dark turn when we remeet Danny McBride as a memorable Mad Max-ian gang leader with a leashed, gimp pet (played by Channing Tatum) by his side. This Is the End is a perfect combo of religiously charged apocalyptic confusion and mockumentary-like celebrity storytelling. Rob Riggle isn't in this movie, but he should be.
'The Other Guys'
News flash: Mark Wahlberg is funny. Seriously, it's time we give him his due credit as more than just a tough guy who runs at and away from large people and things in action movies. He's not afraid to make fun of himself and it shows in The Other Guys where he basically plays a less successful version of his real self. Oh, and in case you were wondering, Will Ferrell plays one of his best roles of all time in this flick. We'll just leave it at that....yet again, Rob Riggle makes a hilarious appearance as well.
'Tucker and Dale vs. Evil'
This one may have slipped through the cracks of your movie watchlist, but you should make it a priority right away. It's a gory horror-comedy that puts creepy rednecks into the limelight as unlikely heroes in a very Shaun of the Dead brilliant kind of way. It's a hilarious twist on a typical horror movie, with all of the usual suspects and storylines.
'Hot Tub Time Machine'
The moment that Craig Robinson leans towards the camera, breaking the fourth wall, and delivers the movie title to the audience -- "It's a hot tub time machine" -- the phrase "instant comedy classic" starts getting thrown around the audience. Take an '80s teen romantic comedy set at a ski resort, combine it with Back to the Future, stir it with a John Cusack-lead straw of comedians, and what you have on your hands is an absolute winner. It doesn't matter what year it is, Cusack delivers the goods.
'Horrible Bosses'
Usually a good comedy flick needs two main characters in order to be successful: the "funny wo/man" and the "straight wo/man." One character cracks the jokes and acts silly, while the other one constantly plays the voice of reason, making fun of the "dumb" one along the way. In Horrible Bosses, the audience gets hit with two "funny men" characters with talent and comedic timing like very few out there today. Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day feed off each other's moronically random acts of ridiculousness perfectly while Jason Bateman delivers snide remarks and side-eyes all their comments. Oh, and Jamie Foxx is also in it, playing a gangster named Motherfucker Jones. You can't get much better than that.
'Ted'
When Ted writer and director Seth Macfarlane (Family Guy) decided to make a movie about a foul-mouthed teddy bear raised in the suburbs of Boston with Mark Wahlberg, it's safe to say that anyone who's ever seen an episode of Family Guy was instantly all in on this premise. And by all in, we of course mean sitting on a couch, high as a kite, watching movies and eating Hot Pockets with a dazed smirk on their Cheetos-covered face. Ted definitely holds up to these high standards of comedy, surpassing all expectations.
'The Nice Guys'
Here's another comedy classic that may have been overlooked a bit, but you're guaranteed to love the duo of a loser private detective (Ryan Gosling) and a tough guy for hire (Russell Crowe) set in late '70s Los Angeles. It's a a classic who-done-it plotline, riddled with dead ends, corruption, porn stars, celebrity parties, bottles of Yoo-Hoo, alcoholism, broken arms, and bad guy chase scenes. Side note: The Nice Guys was written and directed by Shane Black (Lethal Weapon franchise), a man with a solid buddy action-comedy background.
'Bridesmaids'
The cast of this film is unreal; literally every single person is a leading lady and star of TV and film: Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Rebel Wilson. Bridesmaids is quite simply the standard by which ensemble comedies are measured since its release. It's sharp and witty, gross and jaw-droppingly hilarious. Maya Rudolph squatting in a wedding dress in the middle of the street is definitely one of the most memorable moments in any comedy.
'Deadpool'
Deadpool makes fun of the superhero flicks that currently plague our existence currently while itself being a superhero/antihero flick that should've been just another forgettable fight scene on repeat. But instead, Ryan Reynolds played a role that he was truly born to play, with dark twisted humor combined with self-aware, fourth wall-breaking sarcasm which yields absolutely hysterical results. From top to bottom, Deadpool is a perfect film for what it is, with perfect writing and a perfect antihero star.
