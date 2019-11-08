Culture / Entertainment
Mandatory Streaming Battle Royale: Which Service Has the Best New Content In November 2019?

by Taylor Salan

With the so-called streaming wars upon us, there is more great content to watch online than ever before. Although services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu continue to forge a bright future for steaming, November 2019 sees the launch of two new prominent platforms: Disney+ and Apple TV+. Next year, HBO Max also hits the market. To help you sift through the ever-growing list of streaming services and determine which has the best new content from month to month, we bring you a Streaming Battle Royale. Who has the best new content coming to the various streaming services for November 2019? Let’s find out!

Even though Disney+ will certainly be making a big splash this month in the world of streaming, it’s clearly still Netflix’s game to lose in November 2019. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Apple TV+ has a lot of work to do in terms of the variety of its content. While Amazon Prime also lacks a decent variety of content this month, Hulu’s new offerings are well-rounded outside of original movies, stand-up specials, and reality shows. At least for now, Netflix remains the best source for new content offerings both in terms of the variety and quality.

November 2019’s Winner: Netflix

