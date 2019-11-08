Mandatory Streaming Battle Royale: Which Service Has the Best New Content In November 2019?
With the so-called streaming wars upon us, there is more great content to watch online than ever before. Although services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu continue to forge a bright future for steaming, November 2019 sees the launch of two new prominent platforms: Disney+ and Apple TV+. Next year, HBO Max also hits the market. To help you sift through the ever-growing list of streaming services and determine which has the best new content from month to month, we bring you a Streaming Battle Royale. Who has the best new content coming to the various streaming services for November 2019? Let’s find out!
Original Movies
Netflix: The Irishman, The King, American Son, and Earthquake Bird.
Amazon: Brittany Runs A Marathon and The Report.
Hulu: N/A
Disney+: Lady and the Tramp and Noelle.
Apple TV+: N/A
Sundance darling Brittany Runs A Marathon and Oscar hopeful The Report are a formidable pairing from Amazon. However, Netflix wins this round simply for The Irishman alone.
Winner: Netflix
Catalog Movies
Netflix: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Rosemary’s Baby, Rounders, Step Brothers, The Matrix Revolutions, The Game, Zombieland, District 9, A Single Man, and End of Watch.
Amazon Prime: Instant Family, Creed 2, The Nightingale, Bad Santa, Fatal Attraction, Kingpin, Overlord, Sweeny Todd, Training Day, Angel Has Fallen, and most of the James Bond Library.
Hulu: Instant Family, Creed 2, Booksmart, Love & Mercy, Chinatown, A Simple Plan, The Firm, Freddy vs. Jason, I Heart Huckabees, Interview With a Vampire, Magic Mike, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and Veronica Mars (2014).
Disney+: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Star Wars Episodes 1-7, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Free Solo, Avatar, High School Musical, Mary Poppins, Remember the Titans, The Rocketeer, Tron, and Honey I Shrunk the Kids.
Apple TV+: N/A
As the most competitive category this month, every service besides Apple TV+ has a nice assortment of new catalog movies to choose from. Disney+ has an impressive collection of both modern and classic films from the Mouse House. However, Hulu manages to have some great overlooked movies such as Booksmart and Love & Mercy, while also providing classics such as Chinatown and A Simple Plan.
Winner: Hulu
Original TV
Netflix: The Crown Season 3, Atypical Season 3, The End of the F***ing World Season 2, Busted! Season 2, High Seas Season 2.
Amazon: Jack Ryan Season 2, The Man In High Castle Season 4, The Feed Season 1.
Hulu: Dollface Season 1, The Accident Season 1, Holly Hobbie Season 2.
Disney+: The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Apple TV+: See, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Servant, The Morning Show.
Even though Apple TV+ has pretty much put all of their eggs in this basket, the initial reaction to their content has been lukewarm at best. While The Mandalorian nearly single-handedly wins this category, Netflix simply has too much new content to deny.
Winner: Netflix
Catalog TV
Netflix: Billy on the Street Seasons 2-5, Mars Season 2, The Deep Season 2.
Amazon: N/A
Hulu: You’re The Worst Season 5, America’s Cutest Seasons 2 and 3, Drunk History Season 6B, and NOS4A2 Season 1.
Disney+: The Simpsons, That’s So Raven, Malcolm In The Middle, and Boy Meets World.
Apple TV+: N/A
While Apple TV+ and Amazon’s complete lack of new content make this a three-horse race, Disney+ easily wins this round due to the breadth and depth of their launch day catalog. Also, 30 seasons of The Simpsons doesn’t hurt.
Winner: Disney +
Stand-Up Comedy, Reality, and Game Shows
Netflix: Queer Eye: We’re In Japan, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, The Great British Baking Show Season 2, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 5, Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago, Ilza: Unveiled, Mike Birbriglia: The New One.
Amazon Prime: N/A
Hulu: N/A
Disney+: The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Marvel’s Hero Project, Encore!, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Brain Games, and Amazing Planet.
Apple TV+: Oprah’s Book Club and Ghostwriter.
Both Amazon Prime and Hulu draw a complete blank in this category. However, Disney+ and Apple TV+ both launch with a handful of promising reality series. With that said, Netflix is a clear winner with a great mix of new stand-up comedy specials, reality shows, and a few game shows thrown in for good measure.
Winner: Netflix
Family and Animation
Netflix: Klaus, Hello Ninja, Holiday In the Wild, True: Grabbleapple Harvest, and She-Ra and the Princess of Power.
Amazon Prime: L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie and Costume Quest: Christmas Special.
Hulu: Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas and UglyDolls.
Disney+: Forky Asks A Question, SparkShorts, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Mickey Mouse Shorts, Kim Possible, DuckTales (1987 and 2016), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man and a good chunk of entire Disney/Pixar animation library.
Apple TV+: Helpsters and Snoopy in Space.
Although Apple TV+ and Hulu are lacking in new content in this category, Amazon and Netflix offer a nice variety of family programming. With that said, there’s no doubt that Disney+ wins this round, based purely on the depth of their legendary animation heritage.
Winner: Disney+
Documentaries
Netflix: The Devil Next Door, The Toys That Made Us Season 3, The Movies That Made Us, Greatest Events of WWII in HD Color, I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry, No Hay Tiempo Para la Verguenza (There is No Time for Shame), Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, and Fire in Paradise.
Amazon Prime: One Child Nation.
Hulu: Framing John Delorian, Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power, and The Quiet One.
Disney+: The Imagineering Story, Pixar in Real Life, and a dozen Disneynature films.
Apple TV+: The Elephant King.
While Hulu and Disney + offer perhaps more appealing subject matter this month, the sheer quality and quantity of Netflix documentaries help it to eke out the final round.
Winner: Netflix
Even though Disney+ will certainly be making a big splash this month in the world of streaming, it’s clearly still Netflix’s game to lose in November 2019. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Apple TV+ has a lot of work to do in terms of the variety of its content. While Amazon Prime also lacks a decent variety of content this month, Hulu’s new offerings are well-rounded outside of original movies, stand-up specials, and reality shows. At least for now, Netflix remains the best source for new content offerings both in terms of the variety and quality.
November 2019’s Winner: Netflix
