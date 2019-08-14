12 Perfectly Awful Movie Scene Reenactment Fails

Have you ever watched an amazing scene in a movie and thought, “I’d like to try that at home”? Well, you’re not alone. Fans have been reenacting their favorite movie scenes since the beginning of cinema history and Mandatory has collected the ultimate fails. Check out these hilarious home movies below. And if you think you can fail harder than any of these nerds, prove it by posting up your embarrassing movie scene GIFs today.

Cover Photo: Daxus (Getty Images)

1/12 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' When his acting coach told him to break a leg, Doug really took it to heart. He even added a few ribs and a collar bone in for good measure.

2/12 'Star Wars' Almost as epic as the original. Almost. Also, we never realized Vader was a ginger.

3/12 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Somehow the two images side by side have broken our brain.

4/12 'Aliens' The dog playing the alien studied with Lee Strasberg. Damn, he's good.



5/12 'Cats' Check out this failed audition tape for the movie Cats. The beloved Broadway musical hits the big screen this winter, and these guys are not in it.

6/12 'Titanic' Leonardo DiCaprio reprised his role as Jack Dawson in a live-action portrayal some are calling "the best thing he's done in weeks."

7/12 'Risky Business' There's an actual warning about this in the title of the movie. At least she didn't take out the entertainment console.

8/12 'Dangerous Minds' Props to our feline artists, an oft overlooked segment of the acting community. Whiskers spent three months in Compton researching the role.



9/12 'Coyote Ugly' This guy nailed Piper Perabo's part. Absolutely nailed it.

10/12 'Pulp Fiction' The onscreen chemistry that single-handedly brought Samuel L. Jackson's acting career to life while resurrecting John Travolta's is not an easy thing to repeat. John Krasinski and James Corden struck out admirably.

11/12 'Gangster Squad' This dog went on to run for mayor of Cincinnati, narrowly losing to a Democrat. He was later arrested for urinating in public.

12/12 'American Psycho' The likeness here is uncanny. We can almost hear him bragging about how his business card is "the best," before realizing Paul Allen's has a watermark. Oh wait, he's not acting?

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.