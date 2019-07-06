This Week in Trailers: ‘Jumanji’ Takes Things to ‘The Next Level’

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Jumanji: The Next Level. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Jumanji: The Next Level

Sony Pictures has revealed the official trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, the third film in the action-adventure franchise and the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film debuts on Dec. 13 of this year!

Knives Out

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out trailer has been released for the writer/director’s upcoming original modern-day whodunnit arriving in theaters this Thanksgiving. The all-star film will be released on Nov. 27.

Jacob’s Ladder

It’s been nearly three years since the project was first announced and after an exchanging of studios, the long-awaited Jacob’s Ladder remake starring Michael Ealy was acquired by Vertical Entertainment and a month ahead of its release the first trailer for the mind-bending thriller has been revealed. If you have DISH, you can check out the new Jacob’s Ladder this month while everyone else will have to wait for the film to hit theaters on Aug. 23.

Driven

Universal has released the new trailer for comedy-crime thriller Driven, starring Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace, and Judy Greer. The film is set to hit theaters and arrive via On Demand/Digital HD on Aug. 16.

Spies in Disguise

Twentieth Century Fox has delivered the new trailer for the upcoming animated spy action comedy Spies in Disguise! Starring Will Smith, Tom Holland and Karen Gillan, the movie will open in theaters this Christmas.