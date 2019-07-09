RANKED! The Best Cartoon Theme Songs

Every great cartoon has a memorable theme song. So what makes an iconic cartoon theme song? First, it has to capture the tone of the show. The Simpsons‘ opening theme is a kitchen-sink symphony of timeless arrangements, punctuated by Lisa’s saxophone solo, while the themes from Scooby-Doo (playful ’60s pop sing-alongs) and Transformers (’80s electric guitar) are reflections of their era. Lastly, and more importantly, an animation anthem needs memorable lyrics that can sear into kids brains, making them loyal fans for the rest of their lives. Here is Mandatory’s Ranked! The Best Cartoon Theme Songs.

Cover Photo: Hanna-Barbera

1/9 1. 'The Flintstones' Composed by the legendary Joseph Barbera and William Hanna, this jazzy anthem has arguably the most memorable cartoon lyric of all time: "Flintstones, meet the Flintstones / They're the modern Stone Age family."

2/9 2. 'Transformers' Incorporating robotic voices in their "robots in disguise" slogan when Daft Punk were still theorems in their father's eyes was genius, Hasbro!

3/9 3. 'Duck Tales' A poppy anthem worthy of a "woo-hoo."

4/9 4. 'The Simpsons' Danny Elfman is an Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning composer who often works on Tim Burton films, but his zany theme song for a prime time animated show will be what he's best remembered for.



5/9 5. 'The Jetsons' "The Jetsons" was a rare crossover theme song that became top-selling dance single in 1986, sitting on the chart between Run-DMC and Pet Shop Boys. It peaked at No. 9 on the Singles Sales chart and hung around for a few weeks that summer.

6/9 6. 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Any '90s kid worth their weight in Pokemon cards can recite this TMNT tune by heart.

7/9 7. 'Popeye' "I'm Popeye the Sailor Man" is the "I did it my way" of cartoon theme songs.

8/9 8. 'Inspector Gadget' Internet rumors claim that this '80s cultish cartoon theme song was inspired by Norwegian composer Edvard Greig’s piece “Hall of the Mountain King.”



9/9 9. 'Scooby-Doo' This original Monkees-style ditty captures the wacky spirit of a '60s cult leader and his swingin' band of mystery-solving followers.

Look back: Cartoon Network Celebrates 25 Years of Mesmerizing Children With Classic Cartoons

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.