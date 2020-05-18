This Week in Trailers: Will Ferrell Competes in ‘Eurovision’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Netflix has released the first official teaser for David Dobkin’s forthcoming comedy film titled Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, providing us with our first-look at Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’characters as they perform the “Volcano Man” song. The film will be available for streaming on Friday, June 26.

Da 5 Bloods

Netflix has released the official Da 5 Bloods trailer for Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee’s forthcoming epic drama, featuring four African-American veterans as they reminisce about their time in the Vietnam War. Starring Delroy Lindo and Chadwick Boseman, the film will be available for streaming on Friday, June 12.

American Woman

The official trailer for Elevation Pictures’ forthcoming drama film American Woman has been released, featuring Golden Globe nominee Hong Chau and Sarah Gadon as their characters try to escape the violence caused by the SLA. Based on author Susan Choi’s 2003 novel of the same name, the film is expected to have its digital release sometime this year.

Scoob!

Just in time for the digital release of the animated film reboot of the Hanna-Barbera character, Warner Bros. has debuted the first five minutes of Scoob! online teasing the early days of Mystery Incorporated! Check out the opening minutes in the player below!

Body Cam

Paramount Players has released the official Body Cam trailer for their upcoming R-rated horror-thriller film, featuring Mary J. Blige’s Renee as she tries to find out the truth behind the mysterious deaths of fellow cops in her unit. The film is scheduled for a digital release on Tuesday, May 19.

