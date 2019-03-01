8 of the Best New Movies Premiering at SXSW 2019
Photo: Neon
Sundance may get the headlines but SXSW is the “people’s champion” when it comes to film festivals. The audiences are primarily there to actually watch movies rather than make deals and be seen with the next best thing.
This year’s SXSW festival will be one of its biggest yet, highlighted by a bunch of films that you will be hearing a lot about in the coming year. Here’s a rundown of the Best New Movies Premiering at SXSW 2019 in case you’re keeping score.
'Beach Bums'
Matthew McConaughey stars in this Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers) movie that will launch a million memes. Throw in Jonah Hill, Snoop Dogg, and a whole lot of weed and you've got an instant cult classic.
'Long Shot'
Only in the movies do beautiful statuesque blondes fall in love with the the schlub that is Seth Rogen, but it keeps happening, over and over again. This time it's Charlize Theron as a presidential candidate who hires the kid she used to babysit to be her campaign speechwriter. Hilarity and "ew" kisses ensue.
Photo: Denver and Delilah Productions
'Pet Sematary'
The other big horror movie premiere at SXSW is this latest Stephen King adaptation remake. Expect some "Oh, hell no!" surprises as the filmmakers are already saying that this version deviates from the book and original movie but they still have that creepy cat (Winston Churchill).
'Us'
The hottest ticket at SXSW will be for Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated follow-up to Get Out, which will be premiering in Austin. The psychological horror-thriller stars the Black Panther duo of Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke who go on family vacation where they're confronted by their evil twins (as in doppelgängers).
'Girl on the Third Floor'
Former WWE star CM Punk is a a Renaissance man who likes to get hit in the face. After trying his hand at the UFC, he's now acting, playing a bad husband who is trying to make up for his past by renovating a house that has its own demons.
Photo: Queensbury Pictures
'The Highwaymen'
Yet another retelling of the Bonnie and Clyde outlaw story except this time from the perspective of former Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Maney Gault. Expect the bullets and barbs to fly from balding heroes Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson. Think Grumpy Old Men with guns.
Photo: Universal Pictures
'Good Boys'
Three sixth-grade boys (Jacob Tremblay is all grown up) ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for their first kissing party. Since it's produced by Seth Rogen, we're getting a Stand By Me meets Superbad vibe.
Photo: Universal Pictures
'I Am Richard Pryor'
The late, great comedian is the latest icon to get the posthumous documentary treatment that shows the different sides of the vile and vulnerable funnyman.
Photo: The LIFE Picture (Getty Images)