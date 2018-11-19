Netflix Unveils New Mobile-Only Streaming Plan

Photo: Daisy-Daisy (Getty Images)

Netflix doesn’t think we are on our phones enough. The streaming giant has unveiled a mobile-only subscription in parts of Asia. Experts are speculating to what this might mean for the U.S. market. Is this ground-breaking, inexpensive (around $4 a month) offer a way to make inroads in developing markets or is it a beta testing ground for its 137 million subscribers (58.5 million of whom are in America)?

So far, Netflix is playing coy. What is obvious is that the Los Gatos, California company is currently investing a ton of money in original content in Asia, especially India, where it’s releasing eight new Netflix Original movies and one new series.



Netflix is notorious for switching up their business model (DVDs to streaming) and subscription services, so testing a lower-priced product out on an emerging market seems like a smart move that checks off a couple of boxes.

Since we’re already binging on shows like Haunting of Hill House on our phones, mobile screens seem like the next battlefield in the multi-billion dollar streaming wars that Netflix is waging with Amazon, Hulu, HBO NOW, and so many others.