Natural Light Beer Makes Your Drinking Dreams Come True With Its 77-Pack

Photo: Anheuser-Busch

When you were in college and it was your turn to buy beer, you probably grabbed a 30-pack (or two) of your favorite brew. That way, even in the midst of a raucous game of beer pong or flip cup, you wouldn’t have to make a run to the local supermarket or neighborhood bodega. But what if you didn’t have to buy multiple 30 packs and you could just grab 77 beers at once? Well, Natural Light is making your boozy dream a reality.

The craft beer renaissance has given rise to a great number of high-quality, boundary-pushing, unique beers. Craft beer fans offer drinkers countless choices and there are great craft breweries in all 50 states. Do you live in Northern California? Stop by Lagunitas or Russian River to get your beer fix. Happen to reside in Tampa, Florida? Cigar City has made quite a name for itself in the last few years. Even if you live in Iowa (Toppling Goliath) or Indiana (Three Floyds), there’s a great brewery only a few hours drive away.

Not everyone has a taste for craft beer. When you turned 21, the odds are you didn’t try one of those beers (and still might not even care for them). Since you hadn’t yet refined your palate, you’d be just as happy to crack open a can of Pabst, Milwaukee’s Best, or Keystone. You can’t buy any of those in a 77 pack.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, as a nod to the year of our creation, 1977, we give you………………….the 77 pack. Limited time only in College Park, MD. pic.twitter.com/jm19DHVmoG — Natural Light (@naturallight) October 5, 2018

Anheuser-Busch announced via Twitter that it would release a 77-pack of Natural Light, the beer many fraternities and value beer drinkers lovingly refer to as “Natty,” in honor of the brand’s 77th birthday. You’re probably saying, “This is too good to be true!” Well, you’re right because, sadly, this 924 fluid ounces of magical, sparkling beer will only be available in College Park, Maryland. If you didn’t know it already, this is where the University of Maryland is located. We have a feeling there will be a lot more “Natty Light” flowing at campus parties soon.