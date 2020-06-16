Trump Finally Finds Someone He Agrees With on Twitter: Himself (And Twitter Obviously Overreacts)
It’s no secret Donald Trump has the makings of one of history’s greatest sociopaths. Every single day he somehow finds some ingeniously original way to wow people with his tweets, and yesterday was just another layer on his birthday cake of lunacy. After retweeting his own opinion that the “silent majority is stronger than ever,” our fearful president has, at long last, found someone that actually agrees with: himself. Of course, Twitter is ready to go at a moment’s notice with their reactions and overreactions, and we’ve collected some of the best return jokes possible for the occasion. Please enjoy, and, as always, remember to vote this November.
Cover: Chip Somodevilla (Getty)
There are no jokes that are funnier or more insane than this actual retweet by a sitting (and very busy) president. pic.twitter.com/w5N1jh2jdw
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 16, 2020
So true! https://t.co/zByw7akbc0
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 16, 2020
What Trump sees when he retweets himself pic.twitter.com/EbDpInd3VC
— Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) June 16, 2020
normal people do this for sure pic.twitter.com/j7KRwOFNdh
— Decoherence (@DecoherenceWave) June 16, 2020
Soooo our President is just replying to his own tweets at midnight on a Monday? Sure, sounds reasonable and normal. https://t.co/muhYAmkOuX
— Kelsey (CK Cross Stitch) (@iamkelskels) June 16, 2020
Sometimes even the president forgets to switch to his alt accounts. https://t.co/TKnnYpcecU
— Paul Valentine (@paulrvalentine) June 16, 2020
Imagine the thought process behind the “so true!” tweet. He runs out of garbage to retweet and looks back on his previous tweet and thinks “wow, I’m like a fucking genius. This is a fucking work of art. I need to share this with the world… again!”
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 16, 2020
You do realize you’re talking to yourself, right?
— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) June 16, 2020
He finally found someone that agrees with him.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 16, 2020
like, seriously donald’s so dumb https://t.co/v60DGa4klk
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 16, 2020
So true! pic.twitter.com/oBnzCKl7ac
— Cody Dog (@CodyIsAGoodBoy) June 16, 2020
Figured I’d give you someone to talk to, Biff.
“So true!”https://t.co/kJX7rwSEvM pic.twitter.com/zi87zvp90G
— Serenity Now! (@Cpo10za) June 16, 2020
Trump has truly mastered the art of sucking himself off. pic.twitter.com/dHvZFGd2ME
— The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) June 16, 2020
So true! https://t.co/H436GwFHMW
— Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) June 16, 2020
You two ok? https://t.co/wEPKguRgjs
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 16, 2020
