You Can Take A Beer Bath To Improve Your Health At Japanese Resort
Photo: DaniloAndjus (Getty)
Remember when former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire casually conducted an interview with ESPN while sitting in a tub of red wine? It was among the oddest things we’d ever seen on the internet, which is saying something. But perhaps the former New York Knicks star knew something we didn’t, because a luxury resort in Japan is now offering craft beer baths to its guests.
Travel and Leisure took a pilgrimage to Misugi Resort in the Kansai region of the country, where they stumbled upon the jacuzzi bath full of brew. Dubbed “Ninja Beer,” the Hinotani Onsen at Misugi Resort claims the beer bath is filled with booze sourced from local black rice and grain farmers, along with ancient natural springs, not only to give it a distinct taste but to provide unique health and recovery benefits. Think of it as a craft version of “Vinotherapy.”
“The yeast in the beer gives you very smooth skin and the hops have an antibacterial power that’s also good for your skin,”Youki Nakagawa, Misugi Resort co-owner and brewmaster, said. On top of that, the C02 in the beer is good for blood circulation.”
美杉リゾート大浴場片側リニューアルが完了しました！ 今回の目玉はなんといってもビール風呂です！ 火の谷温泉×火の谷ビールのコラボ風呂です。 おそらくビールと温泉の組み合わせは日本初？！ 一定の間隔で伊賀焼の樽風呂にビールが流れ込みます。 それ以外にも美杉のヒノキを贅沢に使ったヒノキ風呂や、 かつて活火山だった大洞山の火山岩を使った露天風呂などなど。 詳しくはホームページをご覧ください！ ※片側のリニューアルでございます。 1日ごとに男女の入れ替えがございます。 日帰り入浴でいらっしゃる方は事前にお問い合わせください。 ※温泉で希釈されているためアルコール度数は0.03%未満ですが、 未成年者の方、妊婦の方、麦などアレルギーのある方のご利用はお控えください。 ■大浴場片側リニューアルご案内ページ http://www.misugi.com/beer-furo.html #美杉リゾート #火の谷温泉 #火の谷ビール #ビール風呂 #misugiresort #hinotanionsen
Both men and women are can take a beer bath but are not allowed to do so at the same time. Thus, the resort uses a rotation schedule, which allows for one gender to cleanse themselves every other day. However, if you have any tattoos, it’s best you avoid the beer bath altogether because body ink is often associated with Japanese Yakuza gang culture.
Guess this gives a completely different meaning to drinking your own bathwater.