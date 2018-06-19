C’mon Guys: New Jersey Man Goes Medieval, Uses Sword To Fight Neighbor Over Parking Spot

Common items to keep in your trunk: a spare tire, grocery bags, maybe some tools.

Unless you’re Jared Razzano from New Jersey. Then you keep a medieval sword.

Razzano was arrested in Somerset County last Wednesday for fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree aggravated assault. Why? He got caught up in a dispute over a neighborhood parking spot, busting out the sword to keep his spot.

In his defense, Razzano’s aggressor was wielding a four-foot contractor’s level, according to NJ.com. Still, a contractor’s tool is no match for an ancient metal blade made for battle.

The 40-year-old man on the other end of the fight suffered deep cuts to his head and arm, authorities said. In addition, he “also had one of his fingers nearly severed as a result of the assault,” Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a statement. The man was taken to an area trauma center in stable condition, Robertson said. The 40-year-old was carrying a four-foot contractor’s level when the verbal dispute over the parking space near Razzano’s home turned physical, authorities said.



Razzano was also allegedly bruised up pretty good on his back, face, arm and leg. Those wounds came courtesy of being hit several times with the level. That’s when he busted out the sword and started slashing.

It’s unknown as to why the “level-headed” fighter wasn’t arrested. Regardless, it must have been one hell of a parking spot.

