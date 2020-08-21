This Week in Trailers: Poirot Gets Caught Up in a ‘Death on the Nile’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Judas and the Black Messiah. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Death on the Nile

The first trailer and teaser poster from Twentieth Century Studios’ daring mystery-thriller Death on the Nile are here! This tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy, which is directed by and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and features an all-star cast of suspects, opens in U.S. theaters October 23, 2020.

On the Rocks

Apple TV+ and A24 have released the official trailer for Oscar-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola’s forthcoming comedy-drama film titled On the Rocks, featuring Golden Globe winner Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as a father-daughter duo who gets a chance to bond through an unlikely goal of finding out if his daughter’s husband is cheating. The film is scheduled to make its debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.

Let Him Go

Focus Features has released the official trailer for the crime drama film Let Him Go, starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. The film is set to open in theaters on November 6.

Love, Guaranteed

Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for their upcoming rom-com Love, Guaranteed, starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. The movie will release on September 3, 2020.

The Secrets We Keep

Bleecker Street has released the trailer and poster for the upcoming thriller The Secrets We Keep, starring BAFTA nominee Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman. The film will open in theaters on September 16 and on VOD October 16.

