Zac Efron’s ‘Down to Earth’ Will Teach You Sustainability (Here Are 10 Easy Ways to Do Your Part)

Photo: Netflix

The travel show is nothing new. This is especially true in the world of Netflix and other streaming giants. Anthony Bourdain perfected it, Phil Rosenthal made it fun again, and now a much more rugged-looking, bearded Zac Efron is here to make us look at travel in a completely different way. Instead of merely showcasing the sites and food of a particular destination, Efron’s new Netflix show, Down to Earth, will make us see the importance of sustainability and how we can do our part to help.

On his journey, he’s joined by wellness expert Darin Olien as he travels to Iceland, Costa Rica, Sardinia, and various far-flung locales to find the most sustainable practices on earth. Watching this show makes us wonder about the simple things we can do to be more sustainable.

Below, you’ll find 10 easy ways you can do your part. It should be noted that implementing pretty much any of these will make you seem like a crotchety, old man. Just be prepared. Do it anyway.

1/10 Buy energy efficient appliances. If you can afford it, ditch that ancient air conditioner unit and instead opt for a more energy efficient alternative. Or, better yet, turn it off every now and then.

2/10 Stop buying bottled water. Even though some brands tout their use of recycled bottles, if possible, drink your water directly from the tap. You’re already paying for it and it will lead to much less plastic waste.



3/10 Start composting. A great way to lower your carbon footprint is composting. It’s actually pretty easy. Simply find an area in your yard to build a composting hole or bin to put food scraps that you’d normally just throw away. Just make sure it’s not near anything because it could get a little bit smelly.

4/10 Stop at a local farm stand. Instead of buying a bunch of food at your local grocery store that was shipped in from all over the world, stop at your local farm stand and grab sweet corn and other vegetables.



5/10 Grow your own food. One of the easiest ways to be sustainable is to literally cut out the middleman. Buy seeds and actually grow the fruits and vegetables you enjoy eating. Plus, this is an easy way to guarantee they aren’t pumped full of chemicals.

6/10 Open the windows. If you’re going to turn off the AC every now and then, crack a window or two and let the breeze in. You’ll be amazed at how a nice, breezy day will cool down your humid, sticky house.



7/10 Use that recycling bin. Your recycling bin definitely shouldn’t be collecting dust in your garage. Take a few minutes each week to actually sort your recyclables. You’ll be surprised at how much this simple act lowers your total waste.

8/10 Drive your car less. This probably isn’t a problem during the COVID-19 pandemic, but, whenever possible, don’t hop right in your car. If you’re only going around the corner to the grocery store, walk or ride a bike. It’s also a great way to get in some much-needed exercise.



9/10 Lower the thermostat. During the winter months, instead of cranking the heat up to 90 and traipsing around your house or apartment in shorts pretending you’re on a tropical beach, turn the heat down a little and throw on a sweater.

10/10 Turn off the lights. When you’re not in a room, turn off the light. There’s no reason to waste power lighting a room if you’re on the completely other side of the house. Your empty room isn’t scared of the dark.

