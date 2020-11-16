20 Things Every Grown Man Over the Age of 20 Should Know How to Do by 2020

Being a man comes with certain responsibilities. And if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that you better know how to be self-sufficient. From personal grooming and physical safety to auto repair and outdoorsy hacks, there’s a lot to learn. But by the time you’ve passed your 20th birthday, you really should know how to do a handful of things. We’ve saved you the research (and the embarrassing question-asking of Dad) to tell you the 20 things every grown man over the age of 20 should know how to do by 2020 – which is almost over, so if you’re missing any of these skills in your toolbox, you better school yourself, and quick.

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

1/20 How to Build Your Own Campfire You never know when you're going to be stranded on an island in the middle of nowhere in need of heat.

2/20 How to Navigate With a Compass and a Map GPS is for wimps. Know how to use a map and a compass because if you're a true adventurer, you'll eventually end up somewhere that has no cell service. Also, maps and compasses are just really freakin' cool.



3/20 How to Paddle a Canoe This skill might seem antiquated, but you never know when America will become unlivable and you'll want to escape to Canada, undetected by border patrol. Sink or swim!

4/20 How to Change a Car Tire If you drive, you need to know how to change a car tire. You'll save yourself time and money on the road as well as look incredibly manly to your female passenger.



5/20 How to Administer CPR CPR saves lives. Don't you want to be a hero?

6/20 How to Grow Your Own Food Remember at the start of the pandemic when the grocery store shelves were bare? Grow your own food and never worry about that again.



7/20 How to Grill Men and meat go together like hot dogs and buns. Be it gas or charcoal, you must know how to cook a carnivorous feast over an open flame.

8/20 How to Make Cocktails Because nothing impresses people like a well-prepared drink.



9/20 How to Sharpen Knives Knives are one of man's most useful tools -- but only if they're sharp.

10/20 How to Cure a Hangover Because you have many, many regrettable nights of drinking (and rough mornings) ahead of you.



11/20 How to Iron Because your mom's not around to do it for you. (Right?) Real men iron their own clothes.

12/20 How to Tie a Necktie We've all relaxed our fashion standards during quarantine but someday, you're going to want to interview for a job, attend a formal event, or take a date to a ritzy restaurant. Necktie know-how is required.



13/20 How to Speak a Second Language Get your head out of your American ass and acknowledge that English is not a universal language. (See also: you expand your potential dating pool exponentially with a second language.)

14/20 How to Tell a Joke Humor lightens the mood, keeps us sane, and makes you more attractive. Learn a few go-to, never-fail jokes and crack up everyone you meet.



15/20 How to Unclog a Toilet Because we know what you've been dropping down in there. Know how to erase the evidence.

16/20 How to Manscape Because it's a jungle down there.



17/20 How to Ask For Consent It might feel corny at first, but the cringe-factor is worth it to avoid misreading signals and hurting someone you probably like a whole gosh darn lot.

18/20 How to Find the Clitoris You should not be allowed to even have sex until you know basic female anatomy, especially how to get to the pleasure center.



19/20 How to Brew the Perfect Cup of Coffee Drip? French press? Pour-over? Percolator? Moka pot? We don't care what method you use as long as you master the art of brewing the perfect cuppa joe.

20/20 How to Make Breakfast You cannot have overnight sex guests until you can whip up a platter of eggs, bacon, and pancakes the next morning. Them's the rules.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.