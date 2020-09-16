Deep Dive: Is It Cheating to Pay a Monthly Subscriptions to OnlyFans?

The twin disasters of coronavirus and Bella Thorne recently made OnlyFans go very viral. This boon in users is leading some to wonder if paying for content on the service is tantamount to cheating. Before we can examine this question, we have to talk a little about what OnlyFans actually is. The company bills itself as a social media platform that pays. Some consider it the next stage in personal porn or even online sex work. Others see a sad pseudosexual outlet for simp losers getting demonetized by sugarbabies.

While it’s true not all users post X-rated content, that definitely seems to be where the most money is. The site allows producers to charge for subscriptions as well as solicit “tips.” Fans can also request personalized content or even pay for online interactions. This is where the site seems to be a little more intimate than traditional internet porn. Today we’re deep-diving into whether OnlyFans is an online straycation, or just really sad.

1/8 OnlyFans Leadership are Major Douchebags The CEO and founder of OnlyFans, Timothy Stokely, is the heir to a massive UK banking fortune. The company’s majority owner is Leonid Radvinsky, a porn producer who also owns Myfreecams.com. For a load of other reasons, the leaders of OnlyFans seem about as sleazy as you can get without being members of the Trump administration, so this definitely makes the platform a little suspect.

2/8 The Patreon of Porn While there are many ways to describe what OnlyFans is, perhaps the Patreon of porn is most apt. Like Patreon, fans or tricks give money to individual creators, though OnlyFans lets users get porn, sexts and foot fetish videos.



3/8 The Tumblr Test While some fitness instructors, cooks and even teachers use OnlyFans, let's get real: most guys are there for the T&A. When social media site Tumbler banned porn, it quickly faded into obscurity, which would definitely happen to OnlyFans if they did the same, proving what the site really is.

4/8 Sex Workers Love OnlyFans (Good For Them But Bad For Your SO) Porn stars aren’t the only folks on the platform helping guys and girls get off. Sex workers were early adopters of the platform, and though some have been purged as it goes mainstream, many folks still sell cybersex services via OnlyFans, which would definitely not be kosher unless you're in a very open relationship.



5/8 What Is Cheating? In this age of ubiquitous internet porn, DM slides and hookup apps, what is and isn’t technically cheating? While different ethical systems and relationships may define it differently, we think the Golden Rule is probably the easiest tool for determining if you’re a dirty cheater.

6/8 The Golden Rule If you’re significant other was secretly communicating with a person they wanted to have sex with or even exchanging nudes and sexts, how would you feel? Even if you wouldn’t care, the fact they’re hiding it speaks volumes.



7/8 Micro Cheating Micro cheating is the slippery slope that leads you to “accidentally” boning a pair of twin underwear models. Intimate texts or messages, consistently paying more attention to an online model than your SO and other activities promoted by OnlyFans can definitely qualify as micro cheating or even emotional cheating in our book.

8/8 It’s Cheating If you’re in an open relationship or honestly tell your SO how you use OnlyFans, than that’s between you, your SO, your internet fling, all of the company’s IT neckbeards and everyone on Earth after OnlyFans gets hacked in October. However, if you hide your use of the site or lie about it, we’re sorry to say that you are a cheater.

