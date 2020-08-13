Are You ‘Cognitively There?’ Take the Brain-Busting Test President Trump Has Been Bragging About

President Donald Trump can’t stop bragging about recently “acing” a cognitive test. Despite this, the stable genius isn’t likely to get his Nobel Prize anytime soon. That’s because the test isn’t exactly a MENSA entrance exam. Heck, you don’t even have to be smart to pass. In fact, anyone not cognitively impaired should be able to easily solve all its brain teasers. That’s according to Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, the creator of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA). It’s not an IQ test but rather checks for signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s. Of course, it’s always possible Trump just forgot that when he was boasting.

Honestly, when you look at the test it’s amazing a grown man would brag about it. Like, it literally is a homework assignment for a third-year second grader. Trump claims the medical staff was “very surprised” by his positive results. This begs the question of just how out of it the President’s doctors think he is? Trump is challenging his presidential rival to a battle of the brains. We challenge all of you to find out just how ridiculously simple Trump’s test really was. Here are 10 questions based on the MOCA to tell if you’re as cognitively there as President Trump.

1/11 Question 1: Visuospatial What time is it according to this clock? (This might be tough for those born in the post-Tamagotchi era.)

2/11 Question 2: Naming What animal is this? (This may be the funniest question because it’s literally like something from preschool, but we guess there sure are a lot of animals to remember.)



3/11 Question 3: Visuospatial What shape is this? (If we recall correctly, we think Stormy Daniels got asked this same question to prove she’d seen the President’s little ICBM.)

4/11 Question 4: Memory Can you remember these five words and their order for five minutes? Words: Is He Really This Stupid? (No trick question here.)



5/11 Question 5: Attention Can you read these letters while tapping your hand for each A? Letters: f,u,h,g,e,t,t,a,b,o,u,t,I,t.

6/11 Question 6: Language Literally just repeat the following sentence: Did he really brag about taking this mind-numbingly simple test?



7/11 Question 7: Abstraction Ex: Fish + dog = animals. Banana + orange = ??? (This was the toughest for Trump because, shockingly, he’s not really a math guy.)

8/11 Question 8: Orientation (Not Like That!) Do you know what day, time and year it is, and also do you know where you are? (Note: the answer "hell" is not acceptable.)



9/11 Question 9: Subtraction Subtract 7 from 100 five times. (Why do we get the feeling the president might've missed this one?)

10/11 Question 10: Fluency Name 11 or more words starting with F in a minute, or just scream F-bombs at the top of your lungs for the same period.



11/11 Answers: Answer Key: 1. 5 2. Cat 3. Cube 4. See question 5. See question 6. See question 7. Fruit 8. Check your phone 9. 93,86,79,72,65 10. See question If you answered nine or more questions correctly, now you know you’re as cognitively there as our president, which should be both satisfying and a little scary.

