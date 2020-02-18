The Extremely Delicate Art of the Dry Hand Job (And If It’s Worth the Hardship)

We get it. There are certain things in life that we just don’t want to talk about. Animal cruelty, human trafficking, a very dry hand job. But we as modern men must try and face our demons if only to shed light on the darkness of the world so others may walk in peace. Because dry hand jobs don’t always happen to other people. Sometimes it’s you who has to pay the piper.

Whether it’s a matter of someone who likes you but isn’t ready to commit sexually, or simply a long-term relationship that went a little off the rails, one day you’ll find yourself face-to-face with the horrors of a parched and wilted hand job. And though only you can decide whether or not it’s worth crossing that desert, we’re here to offer a little guidance. Until then, stock up on good karma, and hope that the next time you look out at your hand job horizon, there’s rain in the forecast.

Photo: champja (Getty Images)

