V-Day Bombs: Terrible Tweets From People Sharing Their Worst Valentine’s Day Ever

When it comes to being in love, nothing puts quite so much pressure on a relationship like Valentine’s Day. This is why so many couples cringe at the idea of celebrating the commoditized day of love. However, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and in this case, the trash of other people’s #worstvalentine is our treasure. Let us give thanks to the people of Twitter for sharing their worst Valentine’s Day fails; without them, the rest of us would forget how lucky we are to be single.

1/14 Escaping the existential nightmare of the worst Valentine's Day to realize you're in an even more horrible nightmare of never having been in love.

2/14 If your cat is your Valentine, it's already a worst Valentine's Day regardless if they scratch you or not. Date a human instead!

3/14 Correct us if we're wrong, but threatening violence to get the V-day you want almost always results in the worst Valentine's Day.

4/14 When you fail so hard at Valentine's Day you call yourself out for being the absolute worst.



5/14 Someone let this poor person know that they can receive V-day gifts that are more than flowers and chocolate.

6/14 When you're an even worse poet than you are a partner.

7/14 Perhaps it's the worst Valentine's Day because you mistook the occasion for a dad joke.

8/14 This person absolutely has no idea what Valentine's Day is and we're not going to tell them.



9/14 When your worst Valentine's Day is realizing that you're the side piece.

10/14 Hating Valentine's Day as a way to sound cool since there are reasons, obviously, but also you refuse to admit them.

11/14 Being in love with a sandwich-ripping barbarian is definitely the way to a disappointing V-day.

12/14 Just. Say. No.



13/14 Forever alone thanks to your wife's period: Valentine's Day edition.

14/14 Worst V-day, ever, ever, ever.

What’s your worst Valentine’s Day story? Are you the bad guy or did someone mess V-day up for you? Let us know in the comments!

