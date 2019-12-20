The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide For Moms and Dads Who Have It All (But Still Need a Gift)
It’s Christmastime again, and even if you don’t celebrate the arrival of jolly old St. Nick, you’re going to have to buy presents because that’s how we torture ourselves every December! Part of this ritualistic act of showing love with gifts includes nearly bankrupting yourself to convince your parents you’re not poor. Yes, the very baby boomers who gave you life now expect you to give to them even though generationally all they’ve done is take. But fear not, for we’ve lined up the best gifts any boomer could want and all for the price of your mortal soul. Keep reading to see our gift picks for moms and dads who have it all — but still want something for Christmas.
Furbo Dog Camera
Now that you're out of the house, the very special boy in your parents' heart is four-legged. So give your parents peace of mind and gift them the Furbo Dog Camera. It allows them to monitor what Fido's up to while giving them the power to dispense treats remotely, making Furbo an electric god to your fur brother.
George Forman Grill & Broil 7-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill
There's nothing affluent Boomers love more than gadgets that allow them to do things they shouldn't be doing, like grilling in the winter. Give them the power of indoor grilling with the George Forman Grill & Broil 7-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill. You'll thank yourself next Christmas when you have to visit and get to use it.
Heated Magic Hands truShiatsu Neck and Back Massager
The only thing boomers love more than themselves is Oprah. And the Heated Magic Hands truShiatsu Neck and Back Massager is on her 2019 list of favorite things. So they already want it. They'll just be surprised to find out that you got it for them.
Eastern Standard Provisions Gourmet Soft Pretzel Gift Box
Nothing says "I love you" like the warm hug of an Eastern Standard Provisions Gourmet Soft Pretzel in the belly. So imagine what a gift box of them would feel like.
Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine
Sure, this is a splurge, but the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine is a gift that keeps on giving. Plus, your parents are too old to overuse the machine and if you bought it for yourself, you'd end up in rehab. It just makes sense.
Skeem Design Glass Fireplace Match Cloche Bottle
When all else fails, get them a decorative item that's also functional, like the Skeem Design Glass Fireplace Match Cloche Bottle. Just pick a color that matches the living room and your mom will be so excited. You do know what color the living room is, right?
Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set
Give your father's tootsies a break with the Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set. It's a good way to introduce hemp or CBD into his self-care routine.
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
There's nothing your mom wants more than to feel cozy. This is why Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set is the perfect gift. It's soft, flattering, and, since it's made from bamboo, it regulates body temperature so she can get the perfect night's sleep.
Apero- The World's Fastest Wine Opener Powered by Nitrous Oxide
The Apero Wine Opener with nitrous oxide is the Fast and Furious of de-corking devices, making it a must-have for any serious wine-drinking parents.
Janis By Janis Savitt High Polished Small Hoop Earrings
These Janis By Janis Savitt High Polished Small Hoop Earrings are an elegant way to say, "Look, mom. I bought you jewelry that doesn't look like I got it from a gumball machine."
The Everything Travel Blanket
Both homebodies and jet-setter parents will put The Everything Travel Blanket to good use. It transforms from a scarf to a blanket, and who doesn't want that kind of cozy life?
What kind of gifts did you get the parental units this holiday season? Was it anything on our list? If you haven’t done holiday shopping yet, why not? Let us know in the comments!
