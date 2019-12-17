Living / Food & Drink
Christmas cookies

RANKED! The Best Christmas Cookies of All Time

by Christopher Osburn

The holidays are the “season of giving.” That’s why we’re so excited when someone gives us the gift of Christmas cookies. We won’t return the favor, though, because our baking skills are subpar, to say the least. Even a tube of pre-made Christmas tree emblazoned sugar cookies might be too much for us to handle. But what we lack in baking skills, we make up for in eating skills. We love all Christmas cookies (even gingersnaps). We’re also aware that there’s a definite hierarchy of holiday cookies. That’s why we decided to finally end any arguments and rank them.

Photo: Mark Edward Atkinson/Tracey Lee (Getty Images)

