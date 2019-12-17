RANKED! The Best Christmas Cookies of All Time

The holidays are the “season of giving.” That’s why we’re so excited when someone gives us the gift of Christmas cookies. We won’t return the favor, though, because our baking skills are subpar, to say the least. Even a tube of pre-made Christmas tree emblazoned sugar cookies might be too much for us to handle. But what we lack in baking skills, we make up for in eating skills. We love all Christmas cookies (even gingersnaps). We’re also aware that there’s a definite hierarchy of holiday cookies. That’s why we decided to finally end any arguments and rank them.

Photo: Mark Edward Atkinson/Tracey Lee (Getty Images)

1/10 10. Gingersnaps Gingersnaps are barely a cookie. They taste like sugar and ginger and we can really take them or leave them. Photo: reebinator (Getty Images)

2/10 9. Peanut Butter Blossoms Peanut butter blossoms are fairly one-dimensional. Sure, we love the Hershey kisses mushed into them, but the cookie itself is rather lackluster. Photo: jurden (Getty Images)

3/10 8. Gingerbread People Gingerbread is sort of an acquired taste. It’s slightly better than a gingersnap. The main reason it’s higher on the list is that we enjoy biting their heads off. Photo: Thomas Northcut (Getty Images)

4/10 7. Pizzelles These traditional waffle cookies always seem like they’re missing something. And they are. They’re OK if you forget that they’re pretty much Stroopwafels without any of the flavor. Photo: billnoll (Getty Images)



5/10 6. Chocolate Snow Caps Now, if you like chocolate and don’t mind getting powdered sugar everywhere, then this seasonal favorite is for you. Photo: La_vanda (Getty Images)

6/10 5. Italian Rainbow Cookies If we ever see a plate of these cookies at a holiday gathering, you can bet we’ll be going right for them. A combination of almond, raspberry, and chocolate, you can’t go wrong with an Italian Rainbow Cookie. Photo: Evan Sklar (Getty Images)

7/10 4. Shortbread Part of the appeal of shortbread is its simplicity. These cookies are crumbly, buttery, and perfect in every way. It’s hard to top this cookie when paired with a cup of coffee. Photo: Francesca Yorke (Getty Images)

8/10 3. Candy Cane Cookies If you really want your cookie to be a holiday cookie, you’ll douse it in white chocolate and add candy cane bits. Photo: tvirbickis (Getty Images)



9/10 2. Rum Balls Rum balls are almost the perfect holiday cookie. They're what booze fans like us crave. We love any sweet treat that also gives us a little buzz. Photo: ALLEKO (Getty Images)

10/10 1. Frosted Sugar Cookies You might be surprised to see the simple sugar cookie sitting at the top of the heap. But, when made right and topped with rich, sweet frosting, there’s no better seasonal cookie. Make it in the shape of a tree, candy cane, or stocking, we don’t care. Just make it. Photo: Susan Kinast (Getty Images)

