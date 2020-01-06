Little Man Syndrome: How To Make It Memorable If You’re Not Packing a Big Stick

Regardless if you’ll admit it or not, you’ve wondered where you land when it comes to penis size. You don’t have to wonder anymore because scientists have crunched the numbers. Turns out, the average flaccid penis is 3.61 inches and the average erect penis is 5.17 inches. Being over 6 inches is less common than you think. However, if you’re still not measuring up, fear not. That’s because enjoyable, pleasurable sex has less to do with having a big dick than you think. Keep reading to make it a memorable experience even if you’re not packing a big stick.

1/9 Don't Panic Although you think the size of your penis is a deal-breaker, it's not. Most of your shortcomings are probably happening in your own head. A 2014 study found that 85 percent of women were satisfied with the size of their partner's package, while only 55 percent of men were satisfied with the size of their own junk.

2/9 Address Your Shortcomings If your penis is actually very small (about 2.75 inches or smaller), you may want to let your partner know before they find out in the heat of the moment. Although they may not care, why wait to see their reaction in real time?

3/9 Indulge In Foreplay By this we mean: get your partner off before the penetrative sex begins. Sex is so much more than penis-in-vagina action. Between using your mouth, hands, grinding, manual penetration, and toys, getting someone off can be ensured without having to worry about the size and function of your penis. As long as she gets there, it won't really matter the method.

4/9 Practice Your Oral Skills You may want sex to be about your penis, but it really doesn't have to be for a woman. In a study conducted by OMGY, nearly half of women surveyed said they needed clitoral stimulation to get off. The best way to do that? With your tongue.



5/9 The Missionary Hack If you're not well endowed, there are still ways to go deep with your partner. We recommend an altered missionary position, which can make sex more satisfying for both of you. Start by resting both of your partner's ankles or calves on your shoulders. Doing this should allow her to tilt her pelvis upward, making her body more accessible to your penis. Also recommended: doggy style and woman-on-top. These are tried and true winning positions. Use them.

6/9 Get a Sex Pillow If you've never tried a sex pillow like the Liberator Wedge, you're missing out. It basically maneuvers the human body so that you can eliminate odd sex positions, but still gives you maximum access to your partner's front vaginal wall, which is the boom boom area you wanna hit.

7/9 Just Say No to Lube Although there are many good reasons to lube up (like anal), none of them include having a less-than-average penis size. In fact, lots of lube can make the situation slick as a Slip 'n Slide and if you're not working with something bigger, lube makes it harder for your partner to feel any friction. Lube will prevent her from feeling anything, especially you.

8/9 Also Try the Back Door (But Knock First) Speaking of anal, having a smaller penis is perfect for ass play. If you're new to anal, try it while you're both lying in the spooning position. This way you can reach around and stimulate her clit with your hand or a toy. This will create the kind of tension that will make her explode.



9/9 Try a Cock Ring Cock rings may seem strange, but they also provide a platform for you to perform at your maximum size. This is because they keep the blood flow in the shaft of the penis while making your johnson rock hard. Plus, the vibrating clitoral stimulation is a winner for everyone with a clitoris.

What are your go-to sex moves that have nothing to do with the size of your penis? Share your knowledge in the comments and help a brother out!

