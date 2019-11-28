The Mandatory Black Friday Guide to Deals So Good You’ll Throw Your Money at Them
If you’re going to spend money, why pay more than you have to? Getting something for the best price that you can is basic economics. Plus, you’re going to wish you saved a buck every time you get a gift from someone you forgot about. So this Black Friday, save some moolah, buy presents, or just get yourself something nice. It’s a treat-yourself world and you’re just living in it. That said, this is Mandatory’s comprehensive list for the best Black Friday deals you’ll find online. Keep reading to check it out.
Photo: VioletaStoimenova (Getty Images)
1/15
All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon is crushing it in the deal department. The price of their All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet has been reduced by 33 percent to $99.99.
Photo: Amazon
2/15
New Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - Silver
If you need to reboot your tech game with a new laptop, splurge on a New Apple MacBook Pro. It's on sale right now for almost 20 percent off retail price and can be yours for $1,999.
3/15
Nintendo Switch Console With Spyro Reignited Trilogy Game
Surprise someone you love with this build-your-own bundle Nintendo Switch Console With Spyro Reignited Trilogy Game. Depending on how you customize it, you can save up to $35 and pay only $299 at checkout.
Photo: Walmart
4/15
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Black Stainless Steel Case With Black Sport Band
This is easily the lowest price you'll find on the Apple Watch Series 5. Save $80 and pick up this top-of-the-line smartwatch for $669.
Photo: Amazon
5/15
Samsung 55
Save big on a big screen with the Samsung 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV. It's currently $327.99, which is $200 less than its retail price.
Photo: Walmart
6/15
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With Alexa Built In, Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Includes the Alexa Voice Remote
Upgrade your streaming situation with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and the Alexa Voice Remote. Right now it's 50 percent off and you can own it for only $24.99.
Photo: Amazon
7/15
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console
This Black Friday, get back into gaming with Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console. Its price has dropped by $100, and it can be yours for only $299. That's a 25 percent discount off its retail price.
Photo: Amazon
8/15
Xbox One X 1TB Console - 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Bundle
Bundle up this Black Friday with the Xbox One X 1TB Console - 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Bundle. You save $150 and get it for the low, low price of $349.
Photo: Amazon
9/15
Vizio 65
When it comes to the Vizio 65" Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart TV, go big and take it home for under $500. You're saving $350 and gaining a viewing experience.
Photo: Walmart
10/15
Hisense - 65
Save yourself $100 when you choose the Hisense - 65" LED - R7 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV With HDR - Roku TV. It's got all the bells and whistles and you'll only be spending $449.99.
Photo: Best Buy
11/15
Google - Home Max - Smart Speaker with Google Assistant
Save $50 when you upgrade yourself to a smart speaker with the Google Home Max. This Black Friday, it can be yours for $249.99.
Photo: Best Buy
12/15
Echo Show 8 - HD 8
Step into the future with style and by turning your home into a smart house with the Echo Show 8 - HD 8" smart display with Alexa. It's on sale right now for $99.99, $30 off its retail price.
Photo: Amazon
13/15
Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof With 2x the Storage
For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price of its Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite by $45. You can pick it up at a 35 percent discount for $84.99.
Photo: Amazon
14/15
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3
If Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are on the top of your list this year, this is the deal for you. Sony's Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 have dropped their price by over 20 percent. You can pick them up for only $278, a discount of nearly $72.00.
Photo: Amazon
15/15
Zenni Optical
If you or someone you love needs new specs, now is the time to buy. Zenni Optical is running their Black Friday specials and prices couldn't be cheaper. From Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, Zenni is offering 20 percent off entire orders, plus 30 percent off BLOKZ blue-blocker lenses.
Photo: Zenni Optical
Which of these Black Friday deals caught your attention? Will you be doing the bulk of your holiday purchases on Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Let us know in the comments!
