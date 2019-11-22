The Mandatory Pre-Black Friday Guide to All the Best Deals (To Beat the Hordes of Crazy People)
It’s that time of year where you need to hunt down the best deals so you don’t disappoint the ones you love during the holidays. (Especially if the one you really love is yourself.) That’s why we’ve scoured the internet to discover the best Black Friday Deals you can get. But beware, items go fast with pre-Black Friday sales, so act now or forever say goodbye to grabbing a 50-inch smart television for only $279.00. This pre-Black Friday, we’ve got your guide to all the best deals.
New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
If you're looking for a laptop, take home a new 13-inch Apple MacBook Air for under $1,000. With this Black Friday deal, you'll pay $999.00.
New Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)
The price of a new 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro has dropped by $450. Pick up one for the holidays at $2,349.00.
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - (Latest Model)
Save $100 when you purchase the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro for $1,049.00.
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - (Latest Model)
If you're on the market for an iPad, the Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - (Latest Model) is on sale for $879.00, which is $70 bucks cheaper during their pre-Black Friday sale.
Apple AirPods Pro
Right now score Apple AirPods Pro for less than resale price. The updated AirPods are on sale for $234.98. Pick them up before they sell out this Black Friday.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)
The latest model of Apple's AirPods with Charging Case can be yours for $139.00. That's nearly a 15 percent Black Friday discount.
Sony X800G 55-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV With HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model
If a new TV is what you're looking for, look no further than the Sony X800G 55-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Currently, it's $498.00, a big markdown from its usual price of $799.00.
TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)
If you're looking for a TV that's a steal of a deal, consider TCL's 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV. It can be yours before Black Friday for $279.99, which is nearly 50 percent off its retail price.
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band
Get into your fitness with an Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) at a seriously reduced price. Get yourself one for almost half off.
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch With Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and Swim Tracking
Save $50 and purchase the Fitbit Versa 2 in Bordeaux/copper rose for $148.99 during the pre-Black Friday Sale.
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case With White Sport Band
This pre-Black Friday, score big with the Apple Watch Series 3. It's on sale for $169.99, which is a 15 percent drop in price.
Bose Home Speaker 500 With Alexa Voice Control Built-In, Black
Save $100 when you upgrade your speaker situation with Bose's Home Speaker 500. After checkout, you can experience the primo Bluetooth sound for $299.
Bose Home Speaker 300, With Amazon Alexa Built-In, Black
Take home rocking bass and 360-degree sound with Bose Home Speaker 300. It's currently on sale for $199.00, almost 25 percent less than retail.
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)
Right now you can get the fully unlocked (and compatible with any carrier of choice) Apple iPhone XR for $489.69, nearly $40 cheaper than normal.
Apple iPhone XS, Fully Unlocked, 256 GB (Renewed)
Amazon's offering up the fully unlocked Apple iPhone XS for $654.99, which is half off its retail price.
Google - Pixel 3 XL With 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked)
Upgrade your phone situation with the Unlocked Google - Pixel 3 XL, which is currently 40 percent off at $535.00.
Google - Pixel 3 With 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked)
You can pick up the Unlocked Google - Pixel 3 for $448.96, which is 44 percent off its retail price.
How will you be spending your money this Black Friday? Are there any pre-Black Friday deals that we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
