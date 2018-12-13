5 Self-Care Strategies To Get You Through The Holidays

The holidays aren’t always easy. You’re emotionally spent from mingling with people you usually avoid, financially drained from buying presents, and physically finished from all the partying. By the time Dec. 25 arrives, you’re pretty much ready to peace out on the whole charade, but you don’t have to if you implement some self-care strategies.

Instead of dropping out, you need to tune into your own needs. Like with sports, mental health is about having a good offense. So don’t deplete yourself, use these self-care tips to treat your vessel like the temple it is. That way, you’ll breeze through December ready to start your new year off right!

1/5 Get Outside If you're one of the 10 million Americans who suffer from SAD (a.k.a. Seasonal Affective Disorder), know you're not alone. The shorter days this time of year can make you feel like you're suffocating. One way to deal with this is by going outside. Even if you're in a snowy, winter climate, you should make it a goal to at least walk around your block once a day. This will give you a change of perspective and make you feel less trapped by the holidays. Photo: Orbon Alija (Getty Images)

2/5 Routines Will Save Your Soul All of the merriment of the holidays will probably throw off your day-to-day routines. Don't let it. Doing things like eating healthy, exercising, and getting enough sleep will keep you from morphing into the Grinch. Photo: Yuthakarn Thaweepoon / EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/5 Just Say No You don't have to do everything. December is a month of RSVPing to fun events. You don't have to go to everything you've been invited to. In fact, to make sure you can you really you should put yourself to bed by 11:45 p.m. during the week. This way, you can get you can make up for the sleep you're losing when you're going out on the weekends. Photo: Chris Cross (Getty Images)

4/5 Visions of Sugarplum Naps Even if you have a good self-care routine, you're going to be spread thin this month. Don't beat yourself up if you find that all the holiday merriment has depleted you of your ability to get up and go. Try sneaking in a nap or making sleep an essential part of your routine. Plus, it's a great way to cozy up with the one you love. Photo: Emely (Getty Images)



5/5 Holiday Party Hiatus The holiday season means nonstop parties, which can be a great way to catch up with people you don't see on the daily. However, you want to make sure that you're not overdoing it. Make sure you drink a glass of water between every adult beverage to stay hydrated. This will ensure you won't be the holiday joke at the end of your work party. Photo: AvailableLight (Getty Images)

