Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships

The Mandatory Guide For How Men Should Handle the Bill During the First 10 Dates

by Sabrina Cognata

If you’re a man, you’re likely going to pay on dates. Maybe not emotionally or by being subservient to your partner, but you will pay cash money thanks to the standards set by society. Even if you don’t expect to pick up the entire bill, you’re going to end up doling out the hard-earned cash you make, just to impress someone you hope to go home with. But why should you pay? And more importantly, when should you pay? Worry not, for we’re breaking down how to handle the bill during the first 1o dates…or until they refuse to see you anymore.

Photo: South_agency (Getty Images)

Mandatory Dating Battles: Old-School Blind Date vs. New Age Tinder Date

Oh bother: 15 Funny GIFs That Accurately Display What a Double Date Feels Like

Well, moneybags, what’s your method for handling the bill when you date someone new? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.