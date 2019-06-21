11 Smooth Moves Guaranteed To Tank A First Date

Photo: jhorrocks (Getty Images)

First dates are awkward at best and insufferable at worst. Disaster isn’t inevitable, though. With a little bit of forethought and some planning, you might actually make it a night to remember — and one worth repeating. We’ve outlined the 11 most common things that tank a first date. Commit them to memory, avoid them at all costs, and you just might get a chance to mess it all up on the second date!

Making a real man: 17 Chivalrous Acts We Want to Bring Back

1/11 You refuse to call it a date. Do you mean it or don't you? If you do, call it a "date." Coffee is for coworkers. Drinks are for friends. A date is for someone special, and everyone wants to feel special.

2/11 You don't put any effort into it. Planning shows you care. If you show up and say, "Whatever you want to do," it reeks of apathy. Make a plan for at least the first part of the date and spontaneity can take over after that if your date is game.

3/11 You bring your best friend along. Two's company. Three's a crowd. Unless you're all into something kinky, no one wants to be surprised with a third wheel.

4/11 Your conversation is lame. Having nothing to say is the worst. It means your date has to carry the conversation. If you want to ace your date, come with a few provocative topics to discuss. If all else fails, ask your date about their job, their hobbies, their childhood. Everyone loves to talk about themselves.



5/11 You won't put your phone away. You can only pay attention to one thing at a time. Don't put your date in second place behind your stupid phone. All the texts, tweets, Facebook posts, and enviable Instagrams will still be there in a couple hours. On silent and out of sight is the only way to roll with your phone on a date.

6/11 You're a little too into your single status. If you’re satisfied being a loner, why are you even dating? Most of us will only put ourselves through this tortuous process if we’re lonely AF. If you’re not looking for a relationship, stop asking people out.

7/11 You bring up babies. It's sweet you'd want to procreate with us already. But a first date is way too soon to know that about anyone.

8/11 You get wasted. Drinking is OK as long as your date is drinking, too. But cut yourself off at two. You don't do yourself any favors inebriated. No one is as charming as they think they are when drunk.



9/11 You forget your wallet. It's true that these days, dates tend to be more democratic when it comes to paying your way. But you should never assume your date is going to pick up the tab for you, too.

10/11 You make her drive. Women already do so much heavy lifting in relationships. The least you can do is gas up your beater (or charge your Prius) and pick her up. Show her that chivalry isn't dead (and that your license wasn't revoked due to a DUI).

11/11 You get handsy. Show some restraint and save it for the third date like any self-respecting grown-up. Related: Hellbent on Consent: Making the First Move Without Becoming A #MeToo Statistic

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.