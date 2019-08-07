Living / Food & Drink
burger

Mandatory Burgers: A Master Guide to Cooking the Perfect Burger

by Gennefer Gross

Welcome to our newest food segment, Mandatory Burgers, where we’ll be giving you the skinny on all things meaty (and some meatless). But before we can go deep, you’ve got to learn about cooking the perfect burger. Everyone has their opinions (they’re all wrong) on how to fire up the finest backyard burger, but let’s be honest, our host Gennefer Gross knows more about meat than any one person should. If you’re into juicy meats, hot buns, and other sexual burger innuendos, you’ve come to the right place. We’re serving up tried and fried tips for even the most novice griller. Strap on that apron. It’s time for Mandatory Burgers.

Cover Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Burger 101: You’ve Been Eating Burgers Wrong Your Whole Life (And Other Food Hacks)

Explore more: The 5 Best Out-Of-The-Box Burgers

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.