Mandatory Burgers: A Master Guide to Cooking the Perfect Burger

The flattop grill is your new best friend.

Consider investing in a flattop grill. They're more affordable than ever, come in various sizes, and are fairly foolproof for churning out crowd-pleasing burgers quickly and easily. Grab a ball of meat, typically around 4 ounces, smash it on high heat with a heavy metal spatula or round grill press, cook for two minutes on each side and um, that's pretty much it. You've got yourself a thin, crispy patty that's the perfect vehicle for transporting gooey blankets of American cheese into your mouth.

This method will garner you a medium-well to well-done patty, so if you want closer to medium-rare, use the "smash and slide" technique where your spatula only briefly comes in contact with the meat as it traverses across it (rather than firmly pressing it down in a smashing motion), allowing the inner part of the patty to remain juicier while still giving you some bits of beef fond along the edges for texture.