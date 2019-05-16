National Mimosa Day: The 6 Best Breakfast Cocktails To Restart Your Life

Besides the salty, greasy, cheese-slathered food items, the best part of breakfast is the cocktails. That’s right, we said cocktails. We go well beyond the likes of orange and grapefruit juice and head right into the boozy world of mimosas and bloody marys.

Since today (May 16) is National Mimosa Day, we figured it was the perfect day to list our favorite breakfast cocktails (and our favorite cocktails we like to drink for breakfast).

1/6 Mimosa Besides the classic bloody mary, there are few cocktails more entrenched in the breakfast world. The simple and refreshingly addictive mimosa is made simply with sparkling wine and orange juice. It pairs perfectly with good friends and lots of pancakes and sausage. Photo: Fotosearch (Getty Images)

2/6 Bloody Mary If you enjoy a good V8 to start your day, you probably spend your Saturday and Sunday mornings sipping on a spicy bloody mary. The best part about this cocktail is that the recipe constantly changes based on where you get it. The base is always tomato juice and vodka, but the rest is up to the bartender’s imagination. Hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, pepper, and countless other ingredients find their way into this drink. Photo: Acme Food Arts (Getty Images)

3/6 Bellini This is like a fancier version of the mimosa. Sometimes we’re feeling a little fancy and that’s why we order this drink made with Prosecco and peach puree. It’s effervescent, sweet, and pairs well with salty, savory bacon and scrambled eggs heaped with cheddar cheese. Photo: Rob Lawson (Getty Images)

4/6 Screwdriver Try to tell us the screwdriver isn’t a breakfast cocktail and we’ll tell you why you’re completely wrong. It’s made with two ingredients: vodka and orange juice. Any drink with orange juice is a breakfast drink if you ask us. Plus, you can change up the amounts of each ingredient depending on how rough the night before was. Photo: jonathansloane (Getty Images)



5/6 Irish Coffee You have to have coffee with your breakfast so you might as well booze it up by adding brown sugar, cream, and your favorite Irish whiskey. A few of these and you’ll be doubly buzzed and ready to tackle that giant eggs Benedict you’ve been afraid to order in the past. Photo: Rita Maas (Getty Images)

6/6 Tequila Sunrise Just like the mimosa and the screwdriver, the Rolling Stones’ favorite cocktail is perfect for brunch. Tequila, orange juice, and grenadine have the makings of a great, boozy breakfast cocktail. It’s pretty much the equivalent of a full breakfast in a cocktail glass and we love it. Photo: Jeff Kauck (Getty Images)

