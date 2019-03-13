6 St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails That’ll Make You Feel Luckier Than A Leprechaun

Photo: wundervisuals (Getty Images)

As if we needed another reason to drink, St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday. For those unaware, St. Patrick was a fifth-century Christian missionary. He’s the patron saint of Ireland and even though he might not have actually banished all the snakes from Ireland (even though there are no snakes there), we celebrate his life and the work he did every March 17. We don’t do this by going to church and being moral. We do this by drinking pitchers of green beer, eating pounds of aged Irish cheddar, and sipping on Irish-themed cocktails.

If you’re most interested in the latter, check out some of our favorite St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails below.

1/6 Bourbon Ginger Buck Ingredients: 2 parts Basil Hayden’s® Bourbon 1 part lime juice 1/2 part fresh ginger 1/3 parts simple syrup Sprig of rosemary (for garnish) Candied ginger (for garnish) Directions: Add fresh ginger in a cocktail shaker and muddle until fine. Add all remaining ingredients and ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filed with ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and a piece of candied ginger on the rim. Cocktail by Mackenzie Gleason (New York, NY) Photo: Basil Hayden’s

2/6 Gin & Shamrocks Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces Bombay Sapphire East gin 3 ounces Fevertree tonic Lime wedge Directions: Press lemongrass stem and lime wedge into base of glass. Fill with ice and build in old fashioned glass. Garnish with lime wedge and lemongrass stem. Cocktail by Bombay Sapphire Photo: Bombay Sapphire

3/6 Irish Margarita Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces of your favorite Irish Whiskey 1/2 ounce of your favorite orange liquor 1 1/2 ounce sweet-n-sour or margarita mix Directions: Shake all ingredients together and pour over a salted rim glass. Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel, serve and enjoy. Cocktail by Yard House Photo: Yard House

4/6 I-Rish Upon A Bar Ingredients: 2 diced, skinned chunks of cucumber 2 diced, skinned chunks of kiwi Small sprig of fresh dill 1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin Drizzle elderflower cordial Drizzle of fresh lime Directions: Muddle first three ingredients in base of cocktail. Shake. Add Sapphire and remaining ingredients with large scoop of ice. Shake vigorously, then double strain into a chilled glass. Cocktail by Bombay Sapphire Photo: Bombay Sapphire



5/6 Luck Of The Rye Ingredients: 1 1/2 parts Knob Creek Rye 1/2 part cold smoked fresh lemon juice 1/2 part cedar plank roasted rosemary simple syrup 2 parts seltzer water Directions: Combine all ingredients in mixing glass. Stir and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a smoked lemon wheel and rosemary sprig. Cocktail by Knob Creek Photo: Knob Creek

6/6 Sláinte de la Noche Ingredients: 1 1/2 parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila 1 1/2 parts coffee liqueur 1/4 part vanilla syrup 1 part heavy cream Directions: Combine equal parts vanilla extract, water, and sugar and bring to a boil to create vanilla syrup. Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass and serve. Cocktail by Hornitos Photo: Hornitos

