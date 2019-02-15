Toast The Negroni’s 100th Birthday With These Inspired Cocktails

Photo: Sanny11 (Getty Images)

This year, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of the most iconic cocktails ever conceived. According to legend, the Negroni was invented by bartender Forsco Scarselli from Caffe Casoni in Florence, Italy in 1919. Count Camillo Negroni asked the bartender to amp up his Americano (a cocktail that consists of Campari, sweet vermouth, and club soda) by replacing the soda with gin.

While the Negroni is listed as a classic cocktail, it’s definitely not a drink for everyone. If you’re more of a fan of sweeter or more alcohol-driven cocktails, this combination of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth isn’t for you. The sweetness of the vermouth cuts the bitterness of the Campari and evens out the botanical quality of the gin.

“The Negroni is such an influential cocktail. Even though it is three equal parts, the number of possibilities to change this drink are endless. Creativity in such constraint,” says Megan Daniel from Whitechapel in San Francisco.

The cocktail is so popular that it gets its own week in June. But, instead of just one week, this is the year of Negroni. To celebrate this subtly bitter year, bartenders all over the country are creating their own riffs on the popular cocktail. Check out some of the best below.