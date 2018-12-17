Obliterate Your Holiday Woes With One Push of the ‘Busch Button’

Because of singer Andy Williams, we think of the holiday season as “the most wonderful time of the year.” It’s time for get-togethers with friends and family, gift giving (and receiving) and way too much delicious food and drink options. But, it’s also a time full of stress and anxiety for many people. This is due to a variety of reasons. Some of it is associated with the bleak, dark days with limited sunlight. But, a lot of it is due to the social interactions that are bound to ruin dinners and hurt feelings throughout December. But there is hope for a respite from the political discussions and arguments. The folks at Busch created a simple solution.

If your holiday dinner begins to spiral out of control worse than a faulty Ferris wheel, all you need to do is hit the Busch Button. What’s the Busch Button? Well, it’s a simple, plastic 4-inch in diameter button powered by a pair of AAA batteries that will help end your holiday woes. That might not seem like much. But, it’s all you really need. Sometimes simple is better.

When the conversation goes from fun to awkward to heated, simply crack open a beer and hit the button. The room will be treated to the sound of “Buschhhhh” and everyone will forget what they were so mad about in the first place.

Sadly, you can’t just go out and buy a Busch Button. You have to earn one. How you do that is by using Twitter to describe your family holiday gather by using only 5 emojis and the hashtag #BuschButton and #Contest. The most unique, funny, and original tweets will be contacted to get a Busch Button of their own.