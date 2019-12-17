Brews News: Dogfish Head Releases ‘OK Boomer’ Beer, the Official Holiday Drink of Any Scrooge

If you were to take a poll on the most infectious phrases of 2019, it would be hard to top “OK, Boomer.” Like everything popular on the internet, it was bound to be taken a step further to the point of ridiculous, thus Delaware’s Dogfish Head was perfectly suited to take on this task. That’s why the brewery launched a Rehoboth Beach brewpub exclusive beer aptly named “OK, Boomer.” The idea to brew this 7-percent winter warmer came from the idea that Old Man Winter is likely crotchety old Scrooge himself, dropping new beer for lots of Christmas cheer.

#OKBoomer is more than just a phrase, it’s our latest brewpub exclusive! This winter warmer is brewed w/ cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, star anise, house-toasted walnut flour & kiln coffee malt for an earthy sipper w/ notes of spice & toffee. https://t.co/62xoiAMHUv #freshfromthepub pic.twitter.com/xvFrjCA1wf — Dogfish Head Brewery (@dogfishbeer) December 6, 2019

The beer itself is spicy with hints of cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and star anise along with walnut flour. And to complete the buzzy, loud nature of the aforementioned old man, the beer also contains kiln coffee malt. Sadly, it’s only available for purchase at Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth brewpub for a limited time. You can grab a pint on draft and pick up a growler for the cranky boomer in your life. This reminds us of some of our favorite cranky old men. Check out some of our favorites below.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10



5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10



9/10

10/10

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.