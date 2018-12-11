Living / Food & Drink

The Weirdest Food Items of 2018

by Josh Helmuth
Photo: Heather Winters (Getty Images)

We love food. And for all of us foodies, 2018 is a great time to be alive, even if it means trying some items that are a little strange.

From fast food to the grocery store aisle, below are the weirdest foods we’ve seen debut in 2018. Eat ’em if you dare.

Some like it hot: Chef Roy Choi and Cheetos bring the flamin’ hot spot pop-up to L.A.

Edible tech: Edible graphene will change the way your food looks forever

