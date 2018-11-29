Why Digital Isn’t Mandatory for a Man’s Classic Style

Photo: Morsa Images (Getty Images)

The clothes might make the man, but it’s the timepiece that determines what kind of man. And one of the quickest ways to know what kind of man you’re looking at is by the kind of watch they’re wearing. We’re here to tell you: Digital doesn’t necessarily mean better.

From style, sentimentality and social status to reliability and durability, we’re breaking down the issue of analog versus digital watches. In a time when smart technology is touted as the be-all, end-all solution, this isn’t necessarily the case.

Style & Status

Prior to the Apple Watch, digital timepieces were clunky and not very attractive. However, the design of the Apple Watch demonstrates the sleek minimalism the company is famous for. Even so, it’s not terribly impressive to look at when you’re not playing with it. Although the face may be softer on the wrist, the price can make its lightness seem a little underwhelming. And while many people enjoy the band as much as face itself, the default Apple Watch bands have a cheap rubbery aesthetic, unless you shell out even more.

Wearing a watch is as much about style as it is the comfort, and the right watch is a combination of both. For many people, an analog watch isn’t just something they wear on their arm, it’s a piece of jewelry. The face of an analog watch reflects the wearer’s personality as much as it does their social status. Regardless if you prefer a leather or linked band, there is a richness in the way they wear. In this way, analog watches are capable of elevating not only a person’s overall sense of style but their professionalism.

Photo courtesy of Bulova

Convenience & Reliability

Believe it or not, smartwatches do have their drawbacks. They’re incredibly delicate and the face can easily break. Analog watches have been passed down from generation to generation, but you’d be lucky to make it five years without breaking an Apple Watch or being forced into an upgrade.

The other major drawback is how feeble the battery life is. Not only must they be charged to work, but the more you use them, the quicker the battery drains. There’s nothing quite as annoying as looking at your wrist to find your watch dead when you need it most. You can manage this if you limit the use of its digital features, but what’s the point of spending the money on a digital watch to actively avoid using these features?

This makes analog watches incredibly reliable. There’s a comfort in knowing your watch will be ready to go when you need it.

Sentimentality

An analog watch is truly timeless in that it can easily be fixed and can even outlast the people who wear them. Thanks to its durable design, one of their biggest selling points, they become the perfect heirloom. As time passes, we can inherit them from our loved ones, as well as pass them along to future generations. The feeling we get knowing that it was passed down to us by someone we love makes analog watches an object we can cherish forever.

Digital watches are chic timepieces that keep you “connected,” but that’s not always a good thing. Sometimes, what people need is a break from the internet and digital watches don’t really allow for that. While some analog watches are high-dollar items, they evoke a sense of professionalism, whereas a digital watch has some misplaced sense of self-righteousness.

In the end, if you’re looking for a stylish, statement piece that will let you take a break from the internet, an analog watch is probably what you’re looking for. Don’t be fooled, digital doesn’t always mean progress.

