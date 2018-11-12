London’s Whisky Vending Machine Needs To Hop Across The Pond Now

Photo: Dulin (Getty Images)

You find yourself on the go in the midst of holiday shopping on the busy streets of London. You wish you could find a moment between picking up dry cleaning, shopping for groceries, and buying holiday presents to grab a dram (or two) of whisky. You really don’t have time to pop into a bar. But what if there was a way to enjoy a smooth glass of Scotch without all the back and forth between patron and barkeep? Well, if you find yourself in the area around the Napoleon Hotel, this holiday season you’ll see a strange whisky-themed sight. That’s because sitting in front of this famed hotel is a whisky vending machine.

We are all used to seeing vending machines featuring various snacks and drinks, but whisky? This vending machine is full of it. It’s stocked full of whisky from Whisky-Me, a boozy subscription service in the U.K. The machine is situated in this spot is because the company was started in the Black Rock bar located in the hotel.

If you’re a member of the subscription service, you can receive rare and hard-to-find whiskies every month. In the presence of this machine, however, you don’t have to wait any longer than it takes to make a simple transaction. For only £7.95, you can grab a 1.7-ounce pouch featuring a birthday whisky to celebrate the brand as well as whiskies featuring The Macallan, Aberfeldy, and Royal Lochnagar from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Don’t worry about underage drinkers taking advantage of this peculiar vending machine. In order to make a purchase, you must visit the upstairs bar, show an ID, and buy some tokens. Then you had back downstairs, pick your whisky, and enjoy that sweet nectar.