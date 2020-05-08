Mandatory Good News of the Week For 5-8-20

There’s a lot of news out there for your consumption, and most of it is bad. Being stuck at home on coronavirus quarantine means that you probably refresh your go-to news sites more often than you should, leaving you feeling depleted and hopeless by the end of the day. Mandatory Good News aims to change all that. Rather than focus on the doomsday scenarios currently circulating the interwebs, we want to highlight the people who are making the world a better place, one small act of kindness (or one big gesture of generosity) at a time. Catch up on your warm fuzzies every Friday right here — and if you missed last week’s edition, don’t worry; good news never goes bad. Stay safe — and inspired!

Cover Photo: YouTube

1/7 Trevor Noah Pays Salaries of 25 Furloughed ‘Daily Show’ Crew Employees, Which Makes Him a Real ‘Stand-Up’ Comedian For more good news, click here. Photo: Jeff Schear / Stringer (Getty Images)

2/7 Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Bae Is Sourdough Bread For more good news, click here. Photo: YouTube

3/7 Mandatory Good News: Alaskan Man Travels 7 Hours to Get Groceries For His Neighbors For more good news, click here. Photo: dardespot (Getty Images)

4/7 Mandatory Good News: Alabama High School Teacher Pays Students’ Utility Bills with Stimulus Check For more good news, click here. Photo: Kent Chambers



5/7 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Send a Gift Card to Someone Who’s Unemployed For more good news, click here. Photo: Jean-philippe WALLET (Getty Images)

6/7 Mandatory Man of the Year: Brad Pitt vs. Dr. Fauci For more good news, click here. Photos: Amy Sussman / Staff and Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

7/7 RANKED! Celebrities We’d Most Like to Be Quarantined With For more good news, click here. Photo: youtube.com/somegoodnews

