Lupita Nyong’o Is Here For ‘Us’ On Instagram

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

With a new movie that’s sure to be a hit in theatres, people are turning heads and taking notice at the greatness and pure talent that is Lupita Nyong’o. She’s been in this acting game for just a short time but is already making her mark in pop culture history starring in the horror film Us and as the character Maz Kanata in the new trilogy of Star Wars movies. Meanwhile, over on her Instagram, she is showing us all how fashion and Instagram photos should be done with stunning outfits at every place she shows up. Get over there and give her a follow!

