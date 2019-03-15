Brennah Black Is In Full Bloom For Spring

Photo: Gabriel Olsen (Getty Images)

Spring is almost here and that means temperatures on the rise and blooming flowers. It’s a good thing Brennah Black is helping Mother Nature out by heating things up and making the world more beautiful with a recent photo shoot. Brennah is an actress and model with spreads in Playboy Italia and Maxim Australia, just to name a couple. She’s also someone you might recognize as the sideline reporter of the Legends Football League, for those who are into football and lingerie. You can find more of Brennah on her Instagram and maybe you can become one of her 264,000 followers. Enjoy, Mandatory Nation!

1/6 Photo: Eric Synder / Shandrew PR

2/6 Photo: Eric Synder / Shandrew PR

3/6 Photo: Eric Synder / Shandrew PR

4/6 Photo: Eric Synder / Shandrew PR



5/6 Photo: Eric Synder / Shandrew PR

6/6 Photo: Eric Synder / Shandrew PR

