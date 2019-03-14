Jayce Ivanah and Her Tattoos Are Here to Brighten Up Your Day
Photo: @iamjayceivanah on Instagram
We can all appreciate well-done tattoo, can’t we? Of course we can. It also helps when these pieces of art are splashed on a canvas that looks like Jayce Ivanah. Jayce is an Instagram model from Atlanta or Los Angeles (one of the two, anyway) who has some nice ink to show off to her 194,000 followers. Go ahead and enjoy the view, Mandatory Nation, and give her a follow while you’re at it.
View this post on Instagram
Praying God continues to give me peace, so I can continue to grow and become a better version of myself ♥️ Happy Tuesday! Photo by @moonfirephoto | Sleeve by @gypsyneedletattoo | … .. . #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #smile #model #modeling #photoshoot #photography #lifestylephotography #editorial #classy #beauty #calendar #calendaronsale #modelingcalendar #calendar2019 #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #blondebob #blondehair #blondeshavemorefun #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattooedgirl
View this post on Instagram
Something will grow, from all that you're going through.. and it will be YOU. Stay strong & stay positive. Happy Friday. Pics by @moonfirephoto | … .. . #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #smile #model #modeling #photoshoot #photography #lifestylephotography #editorial #classy #beauty #calendar #calendaronsale #modelingcalendar #calendar2019 #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #blondebob #blondehair #blondeshavemorefun #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattooedgirl
View this post on Instagram
The things that make me different are the things that make me ♥️ Happy Thursday! Photos by @moonfirephoto … .. . #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #smile #model #modeling #photoshoot #photography #lifestylephotography #editorial #classy #beauty #calendar #calendaronsale #modelingcalendar #calendar2019 #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #blondebob #blondehair #blondeshavemorefun #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattooedgirl
View this post on Instagram
We won't be distracted by comparison if we are captivated by purpose. What's yours? ♥️ Photo by @moonfirephoto | … .. . #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #smile #model #modeling #photoshoot #photography #lifestylephotography #editorial #classy #beauty #calendar #calendaronsale #modelingcalendar #calendar2019 #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #blondebob #blondehair #blondeshavemorefun #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattooedgirl
View this post on Instagram
I know looks aren't everything…. but I have them just in case. ♥️😉😘 HAPPY WEDNESDAY BABES! Shot by @moonfirephoto | … .. . #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #smile #model #modeling #photoshoot #photography #lifestylephotography #editorial #classy #beauty #atlantamodel #beautifulwoman #mua #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #blondebob #blueeyes #blondehair #blondeshavemorefun #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattooedgirl
View this post on Instagram
I take a lot of pride in being myself. I'm comfortable with who I am. Shot by @michaeldelpriore | … .. . #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #smile #model #modeling #photoshoot #photography #lifestylephotography #editorial #classy #beauty #atlantamodel #beautifulwoman #mua #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #blondebob #blueeyes #blondehair #blondeshavemorefun #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattooedgirl
View this post on Instagram
Happy Halloween babes! WHO WOULD ALLOW ME TO BE THE CAPTAIN OF THEIR SHIP? ⚓️🚢🔆❤️ Sailor shots by @moonfirephoto 😍 … .. . #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #smile #model #modeling #photoshoot #photography #lifestylephotography #editorial #classy #beauty #atlantamodel #beautifulwoman #mua #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #blondebob #blueeyes #blondehair #blondeshavemorefun #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattooedgirls
View this post on Instagram
Once you're aware of how beautiful and badass you really are, no one can say a damn thing. Sincerely, Jayce Ivanah Pic by @michaeldelpriore | … .. . #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #smile #model #modeling #photoshoot #photography #lifestylephotography #editorial #classy #beauty #atlantamodel #beautifulwoman #mua #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #blondebob #blueeyes #blondehair #blondeshavemorefun #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #tattooedgirl
View this post on Instagram
Lifesize Barbie! Happy Friday!!! ❤️ Photo by @michaeldelpriore | @thrashermag @vans | … .. . #model #modeling #magazine #covermodel #art #artist #georgiapeach #southernbelle #american #atl #sexywoman #sexual #igmodels #boudoirphotography #lamodel #atlantamodel #sexappeal #beauty #photoshoot #sexybabe #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #chickswithink #blueeyedblonde #tattoosleeve #tattoomodel #atlantamodels #tattooedgirl #tattooedbabes #blondeshavemorefun
